John Lewis has price matched other retailers with this £50 discount on the Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless vacuum cleaner.

The top-tier of home appliance social symbols, owning a Dyson very much feels like a life flex symbolising financial success. When you manage to blag it and get a discount on said appliance? Well, even better. That’s why this saving on the Dyson V7 Motorhead is one not to be missed, down from £249.99 to £199.

Price matched with Dyson’s very own store, as well as other high street retailers, making the most of this £50 drop is best done through John Lewis where your purchase will also come with an extended two year guarantee.

Ideal for small houses and flats, the Dyson V7 Motorhead is a completely cordless vacuum cleaner with a running time of up to 30 minutes.

Powered by its V7 digital motor, the Dyson V7 Motorhead sets to work with the ability to efficiently work on both carpeted and hard flooring. You can even switch between two types of suction, with MAX mode able to run up to six minutes, or Powerful mode to ensure no inch is left untouched.

Its lightweight design also means its able to reach all those higher up areas, offering ease when lifting up to reach the ceiling. The Dyson V7 Motorhead also comes with two interchangeable tools dependent on the kind of areas and job you want to achieve – the combination tool and the crevice tool.

Better still, this cordless vacuum cleaner offers even greater flexibility, able to transform into a handheld appliance with one simple click – great for swooping over furniture, the stairs, or even using in the car.

Cleaning the Dyson V7 Motorhead is also stress-free. Release the contents of your vacuum by pressing one button straight into the bin. Then mount on the included docking station to ensure your Dyson is ready when you next need it, taking just three and a half hours to fully charge.

Now down to £199, the Dyson V7 Motorhead comes with two years guarantee when you buy from John Lewis and Partners, making this one squeaky clean deal.

