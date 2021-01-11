Chromecast with Google TV has received its first price cut – here’s how to get it

The incredible 4.5/5 rated Chromecast with Google TV has had its first price cut, and while it’s not a huge saving, it’s still worth picking up at any discounted price.

Right now, via Currys PC World’s eBay page, the streaming dongle can be yours for just £54.99 (down from its RRP of £59.99). Given that we’re some time away from a proper sale, what with the chaos of Black Friday and the Boxing Day sales behind us, it’s unlikely the device will be any cheaper for the foreseeable future.

When it came to deciding which streaming stick to go with, the two usual suspects until recently were always Fire TV and Roku devices. Sure, Chromecasts have been great for flinging meme-worthy content to your TV to show your mates, but they haven’t benefitted from the same seamless UI as their competitors, where streaming services are immediately accessible within the same menu.

This has now been solved with the latest Chromecast by bringing Google TV into the mix, Google’s new UI designed for jumping straight into the content you love at a moment’s notice. You can see as much from the remote that’s included, with dedicated buttons for Netflix and YouTube.

If you don’t fancy flicking through menus however, the remote has a microphone that works with Google Assistant, so you can simply ask for whatever it is you want to want (no judgement if you’re binging The Crown for the seventh time) and you’ll be taken straight to it.

In our review for the Trusted Reviews Recommended device, Editor Alastair Stevenson wrote: “The Chromecast with Google TV is a fantastic streaming stick and ideal option for anyone embedded in the Google ecosystem. It offers the bells and whistles you’d expect from a streaming player including 4K/60fps streaming and Dolby Vision/Atmos support. The only downsides is that its local app library misses a few region specific services, and its Google TV UI still needs a little work. Even with these minor issues the positives mean the Chromecast with Google TV more than justifies its £60 price tag.”

As one of the best streaming dongles out there, Chromecast with Google TV was already a great recommendation but with a cheeky little discount now available, it’s a must-have for taking your home entertainment to the next level.

