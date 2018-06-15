Best Chromecast Deals for September 2018

Best Chromecast Deals: We’ve trawled the web for simply the best Google Chromecast deals out there right now.

First God invented TV, then he invented the Chromecast. That’s pretty much history in a nutshell – as far as television is concerned anyway. Alright that might be simplifying life a smidge and there are other options out there. But when it comes to a simple, affordable and effective way to stream media via Wi-Fi to your TV, the Google Chromecast is one of the best.

Thanks to Google coding genius, this dongle can be integrated into third-party apps, like BBC iPlayer or Netflix for example, with some really simple code being dragged and dropped in. As a result Chromecast is popular and works with lots of apps.

Now you have Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra with 4K and HDR or Chromemcast Audio for pure music.

That means you can be watching something on your phone, tablet or computer and at the tap of the Chromecast icon you can fling it to your big screen TV. From BBC iPlayer and Netflix to Plex and Kodi – there’s plenty to enjoy using your affordable Chromecast.

If you have a Google Home device, you can even control your Chromecast with the power of your voice. There are often great bundles that combine the two devices, helping you easily get started.

And it all just got even more affordable with these awesome deals.

Best Chromecast Ultra Deals

Best Chromecast Ultra Deals Chromecast Ultra | Now £69 Snap up this 4K version of the Chromecast which means full quality streaming from services like Netflix to your 4K UHD TV. There's also HDR support too meaning maximum quality and future-proofing too.

Best Chromecast (2nd Gen) Deals

