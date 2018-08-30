Black Friday Soundbar Deals: What we expect and discounts live now

Best Soundbar Deals: Whether you’re looking to enhance your home cinema audio this Black Friday or seeking a sound deal right now, our team of experts has got your back.

Soundbar deals Black Friday 2018

Ever since the soundbar became a popular, no-nonsense way to boost your home cinema experience, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been the ideal place to pick up a bargain.

Last year’s Black Friday was no different. There were great offers on soundbars and soundbases from Yamaha, Sony, LG, Samsung and more.

This year’s Black Friday falls on November 23, and we’d be very surprised if there weren’t even more great soundbar deals on the table.

You can be sure that we’ll be examining the usual UK online suspects such as Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis around that time.

Soundbar deals live right now

Of course, you don’t have to count the days until Black Friday 2018 rears its bargain-mad head. If you’ve got a gap under your TV and a few hundred pounds burning a hole in your bank account, check out one of these current soundbar deals.

You might have stumbled upon this page wondering what the heck a soundbar is, and why you should care about snagging a good deal on one. If that’s you, check out our comprehensive Best Soundbar guide. It’ll tell you what’s what and who’s who in this exciting new breed of speakers.

The TL;DR of it is this: soundbars are long and thin all-in-one speaker sets that are designed to boost your TV’s weedy sound with the minimum of fuss and clutter.

A good soundbar will sound great and virtually disappear into your home cinema set-up. They come in all shapes and sizes, including soundbases, which literally support the weight of your TV set. Some soundbars boast Dolby Atmos support, wireless 7.1 surround sound, and the like, so they’re not merely for the home cinema novice.

Whatever form of soundbar you’re after, we’ve compiled the best current deals from the aforementioned UK retailers. You should find something to meet a whole range of budgets and needs.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you spot a deal you want, be sure to snap it up before it goes.

Best Amazon Soundbar Deals

Amazon is always a great source of soundbar deals especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member because some deals are exclusive to subscribers. Luckily you can always sign up for a free trial to take advantage of these deals and nab yourself next day delivery.

Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals

John Lewis not only price matches its competitors but it also gives you 2 year warranties on many of its soundbars to help set it apart.

Best Currys Soundbar Deals

Currys has regular sales event and more often than not include some great discounts on a range of soundbars fit fo every budget.

Best Argos Soundbar Deals

Right now, Argos is a good bet if you want a soundbar for cheap as it’s got some great budget-friendly options. Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money.

Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double point incentives.

