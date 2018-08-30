Black Friday Soundbar Deals: What we expect and discounts live now

Best Soundbar Deals: Whether you’re looking to enhance your home cinema audio this Black Friday or seeking a sound deal right now, our team of experts has got your back.
Soundbar deals Black Friday 2018
Ever since the soundbar became a popular, no-nonsense way to boost your home cinema experience, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been the ideal place to pick up a bargain.
Last year’s Black Friday was no different. There were great offers on soundbars and soundbases from Yamaha, Sony, LG, Samsung and more.
This year’s Black Friday falls on November 23, and we’d be very surprised if there weren’t even more great soundbar deals on the table.
You can be sure that we’ll be examining the usual UK online suspects such as Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis around that time.
Soundbar deals live right now
Of course, you don’t have to count the days until Black Friday 2018 rears its bargain-mad head. If you’ve got a gap under your TV and a few hundred pounds burning a hole in your bank account, check out one of these current soundbar deals.
You might have stumbled upon this page wondering what the heck a soundbar is, and why you should care about snagging a good deal on one. If that’s you, check out our comprehensive Best Soundbar guide. It’ll tell you what’s what and who’s who in this exciting new breed of speakers.
The TL;DR of it is this: soundbars are long and thin all-in-one speaker sets that are designed to boost your TV’s weedy sound with the minimum of fuss and clutter.
A good soundbar will sound great and virtually disappear into your home cinema set-up. They come in all shapes and sizes, including soundbases, which literally support the weight of your TV set. Some soundbars boast Dolby Atmos support, wireless 7.1 surround sound, and the like, so they’re not merely for the home cinema novice.
Whatever form of soundbar you’re after, we’ve compiled the best current deals from the aforementioned UK retailers. You should find something to meet a whole range of budgets and needs.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you spot a deal you want, be sure to snap it up before it goes.
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals
Amazon is always a great source of soundbar deals especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member because some deals are exclusive to subscribers. Luckily you can always sign up for a free trial to take advantage of these deals and nab yourself next day delivery.
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)
Samsung HW-M360 Soundbar 2.1 Bluetooth
Samsung HW-M360 Soundbar 2.1 Bluetooth
An excellent value 2.1 soundbar with easy setup and the ability to stream music directly over Bluetooth.
Sony HT-CT290 300 W Soundbar with Bluetooth, HDMI and Wireless Subwoofer
Sony HT-CT290 300 W Soundbar with Bluetooth, HDMI and Wireless Subwoofer
This 300W Sony soundbar has plenty of power and includes a convenient wireless subwoofer for giving the bass some serious kick. You can use HDMI ARC to connect to your TV with just one cable and there's Bluetooth support for your other devices, too.
LG SJ5 Soundbar
LG SJ5 Soundbar
A massive saving on this stylish LG soundbar that includes a subwoofer for that room-shaking bass. It packs in an impressive 320W of power.
Q Acoustics Media 4 Soundbar with Built In Subwoofer
Q Acoustics Media 4 Soundbar with Built In Subwoofer
The Q Acoustics M4 Soundbar got a top review from Trusted Reviews. With £100 off it's an even better choice. This has a built-in subwoofer, which helps cut down on space all the while delivering some seriously impressive sound.
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System - black
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System - black
If you’re after boosting the sound of a smaller TV in a secondary room, the tiny Bose Solo 5 could be a solution.
Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals
John Lewis not only price matches its competitors but it also gives you 2 year warranties on many of its soundbars to help set it apart.
Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)
Panasonic SC-HTE80 Speakerboard Bluetooth Sound Base
Panasonic SC-HTE80 Speakerboard Bluetooth Sound Base
This soundbase model slips effortlessly underneath your TV or onto a shelf and ups the 'wow factor' of your TV sound. This soundbase has a pair of subwoofers to really give your films some oomph. John Lewis provides a 2-year warranty to round off a great choice.
LG SJ2 Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
LG SJ2 Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
A compact and attractive soundbar that complements your TV while bolstering its sound. This includes 160W of power and a wireless subwoofer you can conveniently hide away out of sight. This model also includes wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Includes a fantastic 2-year warranty.
Samsung HW-N400 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar w/ 6 months Deezer
Samsung HW-N400 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar w/ 6 months Deezer
You can get this decent entry-level soundbar a little cheaper elsewhere, but John Lewis includes a 6 month Deezer Premium+ trial and its usual 2 year guarantee
Canton DM5 Bluetooth Sound Bar
Canton DM5 Bluetooth Sound Bar
Canton is a brand synonymous with high-end audio, so it's little surprise it makes a fantastic-sounding soundbar. This model includes clever features like 'Hotel mode' so you can limit the maximum volume so no one can annoy the neighbours.
Best Currys Soundbar Deals
Currys has regular sales event and more often than not include some great discounts on a range of soundbars fit fo every budget.
Best Currys Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)
Yamaha YAS107 7.1 Sound Bar
Yamaha YAS107 7.1 Sound Bar
A decent price for a competent soundbar with DTS Virtual X sound expanding technology, two subwoofers drivers, two mid-range speakers and two tweeters.
Sonos Beam Compact Sound Bar w/ 9 months Deezer Premium
Sonos Beam Compact Sound Bar w/ 9 months Deezer Premium
An awesome new soundbar with five speakers providing excellent sound, high-res audio support, and built-in Alexa. Currys is offering it with a free 9 month subscription to Deezer Premium and a two-year warranty.
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup.
Bose SoundTouch 300 Wireless Sound Bar
Bose SoundTouch 300 Wireless Sound Bar
This elegantly designed soundbar benefits from solid base, a broad soundstage and a polished smartphone app. This deal also snags you a free 9 month Deezer Premium music streaming subscription.
Best Argos Soundbar Deals
Right now, Argos is a good bet if you want a soundbar for cheap as it’s got some great budget-friendly options. Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money.
Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double point incentives.
Best Argos Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)
Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
This budget-friendly option from Panasonic is great because it also includes Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can play audio off another device like a phone or tablet, as well as connecting to your TV through its optical connection.
LG LAS260B 100W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
LG LAS260B 100W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
This LG soundbar delivers a respectable amount of power for not a lot of money. It also includes Bluetooth and connects through a simple optical cable.
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
This meaty offering from LG offers 2.1 channel sound, complete with a bassy 200 watt subwoofer and a price that undercuts Amazon.
