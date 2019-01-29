Best Soundbar Deals for January 2019

Best Soundbar Deals: Read on for our round-up of the best cheap soundbar deals in the UK.

The TV market is in a good place right now. The level of picture quality you can get for around the £500 mark would have been scarcely believable just a few short years ago.

But something that hasn’t quite kept up with this improved picture quality is audio quality. As our TVs have gotten thinner and screen bezels have shrunk to almost nothing, so the physical space for a decent set of built-in speakers has eroded.

Hooking your TV up to your sound system has always been an option, of course. But in today’s homes, where space and time are often at a premium, it’s a messy and inelegant solution.

Enter the soundbar, which packs nearly all the sound output you could need into a single elongated speaker stack. Just plug it in, stash it under or in front of your TV, and you’re good to go.

Your bog standard soundbar will bolster your TV’s stock sound output with greater volume and richer bass. Spend a little extra, and you can get yourself things like Dolby Atmos and 7.1 surround sound support.

Whatever form of soundbar you decide is for you, we’ve rounded up some great deals. We’ll be keeping these deals up to date over the coming weeks and months, so be sure to bookmark this page.

Best Amazon Soundbar Deals

Amazon is always a great source of soundbar deals especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member because some deals are exclusive to subscribers. Luckily you can always sign up for a free trial to take advantage of these deals and nab yourself next day delivery.

Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals

John Lewis not only price matches its competitors but it also gives you 2 year warranties on many of its soundbars to help set it apart.

Best Currys Soundbar Deals

Currys has regular sales event and more often than not include some great discounts on a range of soundbars fit fo every budget.

Best Richer Sounds Soundbar Deals

Richer Sounds are experts when it comes hi-fi and home cinema. They guarantee to beat any genuine advertised price, voucher or system deal, whether it’s online or in in-store, by up to £100.

Best Argos Soundbar Deals

Right now, Argos is a good bet if you want a soundbar for cheap as it’s got some great budget-friendly options. Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money.

Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double point incentives.

Best eBay Soundbar Deals

Don’t forget about eBay when it comes to a cheap soundbar. Many of the above retailers, and a whole host more, have an eBay store where they can secretly clear out stock for a knockdown price.

What soundbar is right for you?

Soundbars take the form of stretched-out all-in-one speakers that sit neatly below your TV set. The idea is that you hardly know they’re there, and they can also be mounted on a wall.

While they vary in quality and price, even a bog standard soundbar will represent a step up from your TV’s default speakers, particularly when it comes to volume and bass. More advanced soundbars will also tend to support things like Dolby Atmos and full 7.1 surround sound.

Another form of soundbar is the soundbase, which is essentially a flatter, sturdier example that you sit your TV on top of. It’s a great option when space is at a particular premium.

