Best Soundbar Deals for January 2019

Best Soundbar Deals: Read on for our round-up of the best cheap soundbar deals in the UK.
The TV market is in a good place right now. The level of picture quality you can get for around the £500 mark would have been scarcely believable just a few short years ago.
But something that hasn’t quite kept up with this improved picture quality is audio quality. As our TVs have gotten thinner and screen bezels have shrunk to almost nothing, so the physical space for a decent set of built-in speakers has eroded.
Hooking your TV up to your sound system has always been an option, of course. But in today’s homes, where space and time are often at a premium, it’s a messy and inelegant solution.
Enter the soundbar, which packs nearly all the sound output you could need into a single elongated speaker stack. Just plug it in, stash it under or in front of your TV, and you’re good to go.
Your bog standard soundbar will bolster your TV’s stock sound output with greater volume and richer bass. Spend a little extra, and you can get yourself things like Dolby Atmos and 7.1 surround sound support.
Whatever form of soundbar you decide is for you, we’ve rounded up some great deals. We’ll be keeping these deals up to date over the coming weeks and months, so be sure to bookmark this page.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you spot a deal you want, be sure to snap it up before it goes.
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals
Amazon is always a great source of soundbar deals especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member because some deals are exclusive to subscribers. Luckily you can always sign up for a free trial to take advantage of these deals and nab yourself next day delivery.
Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar
Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar
A two-channel soundbar that also comes with Bluetooth connectivity if you want to send music to the soundbar.
Q Acoustics M3 Soundbar
Q Acoustics M3 Soundbar
Terrific build quality, an improved design and a transparent sound earn the M3 a place among the soundbar elite
Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa
Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa
A fantastic sounding device. The Alexa voice control is well implemented too, making it a genuinely useful smart assistant.
Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals
John Lewis not only price matches its competitors but it also gives you 2 year warranties on many of its soundbars to help set it apart.
Sonos Beam Compact soundbar
Sonos Beam Compact soundbar
Sonos' first smart soundbar and one of the best compact soundbars around. It excels with both movies and music audio and also features Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice control
LG SK10Y Soundbar + free LG WK7 ThinQ Smart Speaker
LG SK10Y Soundbar + free LG WK7 ThinQ Smart Speaker
Another Dolby Atmos compatible speaker that sounds great with music.
LG SK9Y Wi-Fi Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, High Resolution Audio & Chromecast Built-in, Black
LG SK9Y Wi-Fi Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, High Resolution Audio & Chromecast Built-in, Black
Like the SK10Y deal, this soundbar comes with a free LG WK7 ThinQ Smart Speaker.
Best Currys Soundbar Deals
Currys has regular sales event and more often than not include some great discounts on a range of soundbars fit fo every budget.
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup.
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Another stonking Black Friday Currys deal. We gave this soundbar 9/10 when it was full price, making this deal exceptionally bargainous. If you want an audiophile home cinema experience, this is the soundbar you want.
LG SK8 2.1 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos
LG SK8 2.1 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos
The SK8 supports Atmos, Chromecast and high-res audio playback. This deal is also complemented with a free 9 month Deezer subscription, perfect for all that hi-res audio music.
Best Richer Sounds Soundbar Deals
Richer Sounds are experts when it comes hi-fi and home cinema. They guarantee to beat any genuine advertised price, voucher or system deal, whether it’s online or in in-store, by up to £100.
Polk MAGNIFI MAX SR 5.1
Polk MAGNIFI MAX SR 5.1
For that cinema experience, the MAX SR 5.1 is a better option than any of the one-box solutions around.
Yamaha YSP-2700 Soundbar
Yamaha YSP-2700 Soundbar
Yamaha practically invented the concept of the soundbar and the YSP-2700 comes with £200 off its asking price.
LG SJ8 Soundbar
LG SJ8 Soundbar
Featuring integrated 4.1 sound, a punchy wireless sub, Chromecast compatibility, and an adaptive sound control system that adjusts the balance to suit the output.
Best Argos Soundbar Deals
Right now, Argos is a good bet if you want a soundbar for cheap as it’s got some great budget-friendly options. Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money.
Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double point incentives.
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
This meaty offering from LG offers 2.1 channel sound, complete with a bassy 200 watt subwoofer and a price that undercuts Amazon.
LG SK1 40W All in One Bluetooth Sound Bar
LG SK1 40W All in One Bluetooth Sound Bar
40 watt output and Bluetooth connectivity make this a flexible living room speaker for all your audio needs.
Best eBay Soundbar Deals
Don’t forget about eBay when it comes to a cheap soundbar. Many of the above retailers, and a whole host more, have an eBay store where they can secretly clear out stock for a knockdown price.
PANASONIC HTB498 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
PANASONIC HTB498 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
A nicely affordable 2.1 soundbar, complete with wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth connectivity.
Samsung HW-N400 2.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung HW-N400 2.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
This soundbar packs four speakers and a built-in subwoofer for a potent audible punch.
What soundbar is right for you?
Soundbars take the form of stretched-out all-in-one speakers that sit neatly below your TV set. The idea is that you hardly know they’re there, and they can also be mounted on a wall.
While they vary in quality and price, even a bog standard soundbar will represent a step up from your TV’s default speakers, particularly when it comes to volume and bass. More advanced soundbars will also tend to support things like Dolby Atmos and full 7.1 surround sound.
Another form of soundbar is the soundbase, which is essentially a flatter, sturdier example that you sit your TV on top of. It’s a great option when space is at a particular premium.
