Black Friday Soundbar Deals: What we expect and discounts live now

Black Friday Soundbar Deals: Are your TV’s default speakers too puny for you? The easiest and cheapest way to resolve that is to pick up a soundbar this Black Friday.

Black Friday 2018 falls on November 23, and we guarantee it’ll be your best bet to pick up a soundbar bargain.

We know that from experience. Last year, for example, there were some excellent offers on soundbars and soundbases from Yamaha, Sony, LG, Samsung and more.

This year’s Black Friday should offer a similar range of soundbar deals. We’ll be on hand to round up the best that the big UK retailers have to offer, including Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis.

Jump to:

Soundbar deals live right now

You might not be able to wait until late November to grab a new soundbar, of course. We keep the following list updated with the latest deals for just such an eventuality.

But wait. Back up. What exactly is a soundbar? We’ve provided a comprehensive soundbar guide to fill you in.

If you can’t be bothered to read all that, here’s the rub: soundbars are all-in-one speaker sets that are designed specifically to slot under your TV and boost its sound without cluttering up your living room with wires.

Though soundbars tend to be long and thin, there are a couple of variations to note. Soundbases, for example, are much flatter and studier, as they’re designed to support the weight of your TV set.

Otherwise, soundbars mainly vary in terms of their feature sets rather than their form factor. Some boast Dolby Atmos support, while others pack wireless 7.1 surround sound.

Whatever form of soundbar you’re after, we’ve compiled the best current deals from the aforementioned UK retailers. You should find something to meet a whole range of budgets and needs.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you spot a deal you want, be sure to snap it up before it goes.

Best Amazon Soundbar Deals

Amazon is always a great source of soundbar deals especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member because some deals are exclusive to subscribers. Luckily you can always sign up for a free trial to take advantage of these deals and nab yourself next day delivery.

Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals

John Lewis not only price matches its competitors but it also gives you 2 year warranties on many of its soundbars to help set it apart.

Best Currys Soundbar Deals

Currys has regular sales event and more often than not include some great discounts on a range of soundbars fit fo every budget.

Best Argos Soundbar Deals

Right now, Argos is a good bet if you want a soundbar for cheap as it’s got some great budget-friendly options. Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money.

Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double point incentives.

Best eBay Soundbar Deals

Don’t forget about eBay when it comes to a cheap soundbar. Many of the above retailers, and a whole host more, have an eBay store where they can secretly clear out stock for a knockdown price.

