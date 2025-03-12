I never thought I’d see a 40-inch Roku TV this cheap

In what is an instant win for anyone in need of an affordable smart TV, Amazon is practically giving one away in this epic deal we’ve just spotted.

At this point, Roku TVs are pretty much synonymous with the budget end of the TV market, as you can always expect to pick one up at a price that significantly undercuts the competition. However, this particular deal takes it to a whole other level.

Head on over to Amazon right now and you can pick up a 40-inch Roku Smart TV for just $128, which is a massive 44% saving on the TV’s original $229.99 asking price. For an affordable TV packed with smart features, you won’t find a better deal than this right now.

While the TV is capped at a 1080p HD resolution, that’s still a pretty decent spec given just how affordable the price tag is right now, and what makes the experience even better is the included Roku operating system.

Simply put, Roku boasts one of the most intuitive user interfaces out there, making it incredibly easy to dive into your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Apple TV, Hulu and more. There’s even support for music services like Spotify, for when you just want some background music to listen to.

The included Roku remote makes it easy to scroll through the various apps you’ve installed, but if you’d rather get to a favourite movie or TV show quickly, then you can simply ask for what it is you want to watch, all via the remote’s built-in microphone.

While we haven’t tested this particular set, it does have a high 4.5-star rating from a whopping 608 customer reviews on Amazon. In fact, one happy buyer had this to say about their purchase:

“I love this TV! The picture is beautiful and the best part is the Roku streaming platform. I am 73 years old and Roku makes streaming so easy and intuitive… it basically sets itself up from the moment you plug it in.”

For just $128, I don’t think you’ll find a better offer on a 40-inch TV right now, so if you need an affordable set for your living room, bedroom or guest room, then this is the deal to go for.