The iPhone X was a turning point for Apple’s phone design and the iconic look is still around today.

While it cost nearly £1000 when it launched, you can now grab yourself an iPhone X with 64GB storage for £257.55 with the code PROMO8.

This is a nice saving off the previous £279.95 price from Loop Mobile (via eBay).

This is a ‘Certified Refurbished‘ product, which Loop Mobile describes as the following, “Fully tested and graded by our on-site technicians. We run 70 functional tests on each phone to ensure the best quality for your device. 12 month warranty & 30 day hassle free returns.”

Having that warranty is great and you also get free delivery – always a nice bonus.

Another benefit here is that this is an unlocked device, so you should be able to take the SIM card out out of your other phone and stick it straight in here regardless of what network you’re on.

While this is not Apple’s latest phone, it still has some strong features. There are two 12MP cameras on the back, a 7MP camera on the front, a 5.8-inch OLED display, wireless charging and the Face ID unlocking system. FaceID replaces this previously used Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Apple is also still providing iOS updates to this phone, including the upcoming iOS 15 software. This should arrive sometime in the autumn and will bring a bunch of new features, including updated notifications, a new version of Safari and more.

We scored the iPhone X 4.5/5 when it was released. We praised the screen, the battery life and the telephoto camera. Along with the vastly-improved design.

In the review we said, “The iPhone X remains a strong buy in other areas too. It looks very similar to the latest iPhone 11 Pro, has a great screen (that supports HDR in iTunes and Netflix) and a camera that still stands up there with the better ones you can buy.”