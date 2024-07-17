Finding an affordable SIM-free iPhone is hard, especially if you want a model released in the past few years. That’s where this iPhone 14 Plus deal comes in.

As part of the Prime Day 2024 sale, Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to £569 – £230 cheaper than if you picked up the phone from an Apple store and paid the £799 RRP.

This also happens to be the cheapest we’ve seen the 14 Plus drop to on Amazon. Prime Day finishes today (17 July) so act fast if you’re after an iPhone upgrade.

Of course, you need to be a Prime member to get this price. If you’re not, there’s a free trial available which will allow you to pick it up at the reduced price.

Cheap iPhone Alert: 14 Plus price slashed for Prime Day Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to £569 – £230 cheaper than if you picked up the phone from an Apple store and paid the £799 RRP. Amazon

RRP £799

£569 View Deal

While the 14 Plus isn’t Apple’s latest iPhone, it remains a strong buy especially as the iPhone 15 Pro will set you back £899 – £330 more than this.

Features on the 14 Plus include a big 6.7-inch screen, a fast A15 Bionic chip, dual 12MP rear cameras and good battery life.

This is an unlocked, SIM-free device without a contract. Just pop in your SIM and you’re ready to go.

Best Prime Day deals

Our experts have been hunting for the very best Prime Day deals, and you can find a changing selection of our picks highlighted below.

You can find more Apple discounts in our Apple Prime Day deals hub, too. While these prices are correct at the time of publishing, they can always change quickly during Prime Day – often going up and down.

UK:

US: