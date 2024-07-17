Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Cheap iPhone Alert: 14 Plus price slashed for Prime Day

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Finding an affordable SIM-free iPhone is hard, especially if you want a model released in the past few years. That’s where this iPhone 14 Plus deal comes in.

As part of the Prime Day 2024 sale, Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to £569 – £230 cheaper than if you picked up the phone from an Apple store and paid the £799 RRP.

This also happens to be the cheapest we’ve seen the 14 Plus drop to on Amazon. Prime Day finishes today (17 July) so act fast if you’re after an iPhone upgrade.

Of course, you need to be a Prime member to get this price. If you’re not, there’s a free trial available which will allow you to pick it up at the reduced price.

Cheap iPhone Alert: 14 Plus price slashed for Prime Day

Cheap iPhone Alert: 14 Plus price slashed for Prime Day

Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to £569 – £230 cheaper than if you picked up the phone from an Apple store and paid the £799 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • RRP £799
  • £569
View Deal

While the 14 Plus isn’t Apple’s latest iPhone, it remains a strong buy especially as the iPhone 15 Pro will set you back £899 – £330 more than this.

Features on the 14 Plus include a big 6.7-inch screen, a fast A15 Bionic chip, dual 12MP rear cameras and good battery life.

This is an unlocked, SIM-free device without a contract. Just pop in your SIM and you’re ready to go.

Best Prime Day deals

Our experts have been hunting for the very best Prime Day deals, and you can find a changing selection of our picks highlighted below.

You can find more Apple discounts in our Apple Prime Day deals hub, too. While these prices are correct at the time of publishing, they can always change quickly during Prime Day – often going up and down.

UK:

US:

You might like…

Philips’ Sonicare Toothbrush is now super cheap for Prime Day

Philips’ Sonicare Toothbrush is now super cheap for Prime Day

Jessica Gorringe 28 mins ago
Prime Day TV Deals 2024: Save on 4K OLED and QLED TVs

Prime Day TV Deals 2024: Save on 4K OLED and QLED TVs

Kob Monney 36 mins ago
This 75-inch Sony Bravia TV has never been cheaper on Amazon

This 75-inch Sony Bravia TV has never been cheaper on Amazon

Kob Monney 49 mins ago
I never thought I’d see the Sonos Ray at this price

I never thought I’d see the Sonos Ray at this price

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
The MacBook Air M2 has a significant Prime Day discount – now £849

The MacBook Air M2 has a significant Prime Day discount – now £849

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Prime Day just made the Galaxy A55 a bargain phone upgrade

Prime Day just made the Galaxy A55 a bargain phone upgrade

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words