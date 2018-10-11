Black Friday Headphone Deals: What we expect and discounts live now

Black Friday Headphones Deals: With Black Friday right around the corner, anyone shopping for a new set of headphones has a choice to make. Do you buy now, or wait for the big day?
Whatever choice you make, you can rest assured that there are great deals to be had. Allow us to be your guide.
Black Friday Headphone Deals
Black Friday always offers some of the best headphone deals of the year. We’ve tracked these sorts of deals for years, and we’ve learned that autumn is the brightest time of year for audiophiles.
Last year’s Black Friday was a case in point. We saw some major savings on a whole bunch of personal audio gear, covering in-ear, over-ear and on-ear headphones. Here are just a few of the models that were discounted in 2017:
- Sony WH-1000XM2
- Shure SE846
- AKG N60 NC
- B&O BeoPlay H2
- B&W P5 Wireless
- Grado SR325e
- B&O Play H3
These deals included some of the best headphones in their range. That’s why we’re excited to see what Black Friday 2018 has to offer.
Headphones deals live right now
It’s not essential that you wait for Black Friday to snag a great deal on headphones. You can pick up a bargain pretty much every day of the year, if you know what you’re looking for.
We keep an eye on the UK’s biggest online retailers for any noteworthy deals that crop up, and we can tell you that they do so pretty often.
We’ve highlighted some pretty high-end audio gear already, but you don’t have to be an audiophile or spend a lot of money to get the benefits from a new set of headphones.
If you’re still using the set of earphones that came bundled with your smartphone, then you’re perfectly placed to see some massive benefits. You won’t need to spend much to do so, either.
It might surprise you to learn that the smartphone you just spent the best part of £1,000 on comes bundled with some pretty mediocre earphones. Purchasing even a relatively low-end replacement will boost the sound quality to the next level.
What’s more, if you bought a high-end phone in the past year or two, you might well find that those bundled earphones leave you unable to charge your phone simultaneously. In that case, a new set of wireless headphones will liberate your charging port.
Headphones come in all shapes and sizes, of course, so we’ve tried to cover the entire spectrum with the following deals round-up.
All prices were correct at time of publishing but you won’t want to delay as many of these bargains quickly return to their regular price.
Best Headphone Deals – Amazon
Right now, Amazon has a trio of great deals on active noise-cancelling headphones from three of the biggest brands. If you’re a regular commuter, any of these will be a great choice if you want to block out the world.
Best Amazon Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, designed for Sport, Running and Fitness, Black/Silver
Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, designed for Sport, Running and Fitness, Black/Silver
A massive saving on these sports-friendly headphones with a super-secure fit. This is currently the lowest price they've ever been from Amazon, and even cheaper than Black Friday and Prime Day.
AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones
AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones
Half price for these AKG K92 headphones is an incredible deal – but you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member.
Apple AirPods White with Charging Case
Apple AirPods White with Charging Case
A rare sizeable saving on Apple’s clever, hassle-free wireless earphones.
Philips Fidelio X2 Hi-Res Headphones Premium Design (Over-Ear, Velvet Cushions, 3 m Cable) - Black
Philips Fidelio X2 Hi-Res Headphones Premium Design (Over-Ear, Velvet Cushions, 3 m Cable) - Black
A big saving on this audiophile-friendly pair of over-ear headphones. These support high-resolution audio and the frequency response of 5-40,000Hz will have your music sounding its best.
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black
Beats often gets a bad rap in audiophile circles for their ‘style over substance’ ways. But the sound profile of the Solo 3 is certainly lively, and they have some of the best iPhone integration around thanks to the custom W1 chip inside.
Sony WH-H900 h.ear Series Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture control, 24 Hours Battery Life - Green
Sony WH-H900 h.ear Series Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture control, 24 Hours Battery Life - Green
If you don't fancy stretching to Sony's top of the range WH-1000 range of headphones, this ANC pair is a decent alternative for much less cash.
Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple Devices (Black)
Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple Devices (Black)
Want a compact set of travel earbuds with noise cancelling capabilities? Then you can’t do better than the Bose QuietComfort 20.
Sennheiser PXC 550
Sennheiser PXC 550
You can currently bag a bargain on Sennheiser's excellent noise cancelling headphones from Amazon with a whopping saving. They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture Control, Activity Recognition, 30 Hours Battery Life - Black
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture Control, Activity Recognition, 30 Hours Battery Life - Black
The second-generation model of our all-time favourite active noise-cancelling headphones. We awarded these 10/10 Editor’s Choice in our review. The new XM3 model is here, but that doesn’t stop these now discounted headphones being a great choice for less money.
Best Headphones Deals – Argos
Best Argos Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
JAM Transit Fitness Wireless Sports In-Ear Headphones
JAM Transit Fitness Wireless Sports In-Ear Headphones
If you're after a wireless pair of headphones for sports, these are an absolute bargain that can cope with all the sweat and rigours of exercise.
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones
Or if you have a bigger budget, go for these sports headphones that deliver trademark Bose sound quality.
Best Headphones Deals – Currys
Best Currys Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
QuietControl 30 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black
QuietControl 30 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black
This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.
Best Headphones Deals – John Lewis
One of the best parts about buying from John Lewis is its excellent 2-year guarantee on headphones.
Best John Lewis Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
B&O Play Beoplay H2 Headphones Deep Red
B&O Play Beoplay H2 Headphones Deep Red
Top quality audio brand B&O have designed a great looking pair of headphones here that pack in a mic and remote. The 40mm drivers and bass ports make for rich and full sound and the lambskin build ensures constant comfort. You can also get these for the same price from Amazon, but the extended 2-year warranty from John Lewis make them our retailer of choice.
