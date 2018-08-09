Cheap Headphones Black Friday 2018: Deals we expect and discounts live now

Black Friday Headphones Deals: Will you be shopping for a new set of headphones this Black Friday? We’ll be building up to the big day with a constant stream of deals.
Black Friday is always a great time to purchase a new set of cans. Years of experience have taught us that the big post-Thanksgiving shopping day is a fine time to be a thrifty audiophile.
Last year saw big savings on a range of high quality earbuds, as well as over-ear and on-ear headphones. You want examples? Here are just a few models that were discounted:
- Sony WH-1000XM2
- Shure SE846
- AKG N60 NC
- B&O BeoPlay H2
- B&W P5 Wireless
- Grado SR325e
- B&O Play H3
There are some big hitters there, as you can see. We’re hoping for similar savings on headphones for the Black Friday 2018 sales.
Headphones deals live right now
You don’t have to wait until Black Friday (or Cyber Monday at that) to make a sound purchase. The truth is that there are great headphones deals going down every day across the UK’s biggest online retailers.
Our team of experts is on constant watch to bring you the best of these deals.
While those aforementioned headsets are pretty high-end, you should know that you don’t need to be an audiophile to benefit from a new set of ‘phones.
Just ask yourself this: do you listen to music on the earphones that came bundled with your smartphone? Then you would almost certainly benefit from buying a new set of headphones, regardless of budget.
You see, even the very best smartphone makers like Apple and Samsung package their phones with pretty mediocre earbuds. The advance in sound quality you can experience by purchasing you own set is remarkable.
If you bought a high-end phone in the past year or two, you might also find that you’re stuck with a clumsy dongle or a bespoke connector, both of which leave you unable to charge or connect your phone simultaneously. In that case, you might want to consider buying a set of wireless headphones.
There are various types of headphones for different situations, of course, and we’ve done our best to cover the entire spectrum with the following deals round-up. Here are the top picks for headphones on the cheap.
All prices were correct at time of publishing but you won’t want to delay as many of these bargains quickly return to their regular price.
Best Headphone Deals – Amazon
Right now, Amazon has a trio of great deals on active noise-cancelling headphones from three of the biggest brands. If you’re a regular commuter, any of these will be a great choice if you want to block out the world.
Best Amazon Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones
AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones
Half price for these AKG K92 headphones is an incredible deal – but you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member.
Apple AirPods White with Charging Case
Apple AirPods White with Charging Case
A rare sizeable saving on Apple’s clever, hassle-free wireless earphones.
Philips Fidelio X2 Hi-Res Headphones Premium Design (Over-Ear, Velvet Cushions, 3 m Cable) - Black
Philips Fidelio X2 Hi-Res Headphones Premium Design (Over-Ear, Velvet Cushions, 3 m Cable) - Black
A big saving on this audiophile-friendly pair of over-ear headphones. These support high-resolution audio and the frequency response of 5-40,000Hz will have your music sounding its best.
Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Around-Ear Noise Cancelling Wired Headphones for Apple Devices - Black
Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Around-Ear Noise Cancelling Wired Headphones for Apple Devices - Black
The wireless Bose QuietComfort 35 II might now be on the market, but with the Bose QuietComfort 25 you get similar class-leading noise cancellation performance in a wired package for a lot less money.
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black
Beats often gets a bad rap in audiophile circles for their ‘style over substance’ ways. But the sound profile of the Solo 3 is certainly lively, and they have some of the best iPhone integration around thanks to the custom W1 chip inside.
Sony WH-H900 h.ear Series Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture control, 24 Hours Battery Life - Green
Sony WH-H900 h.ear Series Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture control, 24 Hours Battery Life - Green
If you don't fancy stretching to Sony's top of the range WH-1000 range of headphones, this ANC pair is a decent alternative for much less cash.
Sennheiser PXC 550
Sennheiser PXC 550
You can currently bag a bargain on Sennheiser's excellent noise cancelling headphones from Amazon with a whopping saving. They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture Control, Activity Recognition, 30 Hours Battery Life - Black
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture Control, Activity Recognition, 30 Hours Battery Life - Black
The second-generation model of our all-time favourite active noise-cancelling headphones. We awarded these 10/10 Editor’s Choice in our review. The new XM3 model is here, but that doesn’t stop these now discounted headphones being a great choice for less money.
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series 1)
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series 1)
One of the best pairs of noise cancelling headphones ever made for the price. These actively cancel out noise for perfect silence – ideal on a flight or train journey. They also have that Bose level balance and audio quality too. While there is a better second gen pair out, these are still phenomenal and now affordable, too.
Best Headphones Deals – Argos
Best Argos Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
JAM Transit Fitness Wireless Sports In-Ear Headphones
JAM Transit Fitness Wireless Sports In-Ear Headphones
If you're after a wireless pair of headphones for sports, these are an absolute bargain that can cope with all the sweat and rigours of exercise.
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones
Or if you have a bigger budget, go for these sports headphones that deliver trademark Bose sound quality.
Best Headphones Deals – Currys
Best Currys Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black
Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black
If your budget isn't as high, consider these Sony active noise-cancelling headphones. They have a whopping 35-hour battery life and has Google Assistant. You also get six months free Deezer music streaming.
QuietControl 30 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black
QuietControl 30 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black
This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.
Best Headphones Deals – John Lewis
One of the best parts about buying from John Lewis is its excellent 2-year guarantee on headphones.
Best John Lewis Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
B&O Play Beoplay H2 Headphones Deep Red
B&O Play Beoplay H2 Headphones Deep Red
Top quality audio brand B&O have designed a great looking pair of headphones here that pack in a mic and remote. The 40mm drivers and bass ports make for rich and full sound and the lambskin build ensures constant comfort. You can also get these for the same price from Amazon, but the extended 2-year warranty from John Lewis make them our retailer of choice.
