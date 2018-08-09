Cheap Headphones Black Friday 2018: Deals we expect and discounts live now

Black Friday Headphones Deals: Will you be shopping for a new set of headphones this Black Friday? We’ll be building up to the big day with a constant stream of deals.

Headphones Black Friday 2018

Black Friday is always a great time to purchase a new set of cans. Years of experience have taught us that the big post-Thanksgiving shopping day is a fine time to be a thrifty audiophile.

Last year saw big savings on a range of high quality earbuds, as well as over-ear and on-ear headphones. You want examples? Here are just a few models that were discounted:

Sony WH-1000XM2

Shure SE846

AKG N60 NC

B&O BeoPlay H2

B&W P5 Wireless

Grado SR325e

B&O Play H3

There are some big hitters there, as you can see. We’re hoping for similar savings on headphones for the Black Friday 2018 sales.

Headphones deals live right now

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday (or Cyber Monday at that) to make a sound purchase. The truth is that there are great headphones deals going down every day across the UK’s biggest online retailers.

Our team of experts is on constant watch to bring you the best of these deals.

While those aforementioned headsets are pretty high-end, you should know that you don’t need to be an audiophile to benefit from a new set of ‘phones.

Just ask yourself this: do you listen to music on the earphones that came bundled with your smartphone? Then you would almost certainly benefit from buying a new set of headphones, regardless of budget.

You see, even the very best smartphone makers like Apple and Samsung package their phones with pretty mediocre earbuds. The advance in sound quality you can experience by purchasing you own set is remarkable.

If you bought a high-end phone in the past year or two, you might also find that you’re stuck with a clumsy dongle or a bespoke connector, both of which leave you unable to charge or connect your phone simultaneously. In that case, you might want to consider buying a set of wireless headphones.

There are various types of headphones for different situations, of course, and we’ve done our best to cover the entire spectrum with the following deals round-up. Here are the top picks for headphones on the cheap.

All prices were correct at time of publishing but you won’t want to delay as many of these bargains quickly return to their regular price.

Best Headphone Deals – Amazon

Right now, Amazon has a trio of great deals on active noise-cancelling headphones from three of the biggest brands. If you’re a regular commuter, any of these will be a great choice if you want to block out the world.

Best Headphones Deals – Argos

Best Headphones Deals – Currys

Best Headphones Deals – John Lewis

One of the best parts about buying from John Lewis is its excellent 2-year guarantee on headphones.

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high) B&O Play Beoplay H2 Headphones Deep Red Top quality audio brand B&O have designed a great looking pair of headphones here that pack in a mic and remote. The 40mm drivers and bass ports make for rich and full sound and the lambskin build ensures constant comfort. You can also get these for the same price from Amazon, but the extended 2-year warranty from John Lewis make them our retailer of choice.

