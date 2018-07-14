Black Friday Fitness Tracker Deals: What to expect and discounts live now

Best Fitness Tracker Deals: Are you after a cheap fitness tracker this Black Friday, or do you want to get up and running a little sooner? Jog this way.

Fitness tracker deals Black Friday 2018

Black Friday 2018 is set to take place on November 23, and you can rest assured that there’ll be some great fitness tracker deals on offer.

Last year was a great example of that, with loads of deals on wearables from the likes of Garmin, Fitbit, TomTom, Jawbone and more.

We’re expecting Black Friday 2018 to offer a similar bevy of fitness tracker bargains. But what about if you’re impatient to get active?

Fitness tracker deals live right now

As temperatures drop, the evenings draw in, and the leaves start to fall, the opportunities to get out and active are lessening. You might not feel that waiting until late November to buy a new fitness tracker is such a good idea.

Don’t worry. There are plenty of great fitness tracker deals available right now.

The booming smart health market means that you can pretty much always get a great deal on a top notch fitness tracker. Yes, Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday will inevitably throw up a whole bunch of tempting offers, but we guarantee you’ll be able to snag a bargain year round.

To see a more extensive selection of the best fitness trackers around, check out our Best Fitness Trackers article. Otherwise, here are some of the latest and greatest wearable deals from some of the UK’s biggest and best online retailers.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at short notice. Be sure to snap up any discounts before they go.

Best Currys Fitness Tracker Deals Garmin Vivofit 3 A water-resistant design, year-long battery life and sleep tracking contribute towards a great wearable. Fitbit Flex 2 This entry-level model from Fitbit sits discretely on the wrist, and manages to provide you with a stripped back notification system using a simple five LED set-up.

Best John Lewis Fitness Tracker Deals Fitbit Ionic Smart Fitness Watch, Blue Grey/Silver Grey Fitbit’s first crack at a smartwatch here comes with a free 3 month Deezer+ membership and a 2 year guarantee.

