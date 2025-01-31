Need to stock up on MicroSD cards? This 1TB model is going cheap

If you’re searching for a large MicroSD card, now is the perfect time to stock up. Amazon has dropped the price of its 1TB card to just £70.13.

Any other day, this 1TB Amazon Basics Micro SDXC card would run you £82.71, making today the perfect time to nab it for 15% less. That’s a £12.58 saving for a limited time only – enough to pick up a two-pack of 64GB cards alongside it for less than the price you would usually spend on the 1TB MicroSD card alone.

The MicroSD card has also been discounted in the US, with its price falling to $74.99 for a limited time only.

Amazon’s 1TB MicroSD card is now ultra-affordable Don’t overspend on a MicroSD card when Amazon’s own Amazon Basics card is just £70.13. Head to the retailer today to save 15% on this smartphone, tablet, camera, PC and console-compatible memory card. Amazon

Was £82.71

Now £70.13 View Deal

The retailer has also temporarily reduced the prices of its 512GB, 256GB, 128GB and 64GB (two-pack) MicroSD cards, with prices starting as low as £11.90 when you shop today.

This is the lowest we’ve seen the 1TB card fall in the last year since Black Friday, making now the time to pounce if you need a large MicroSD card to get you through 2025 and beyond.

This Amazon Basics MicroSD card is compatible with a wide array of devices, including smartphones, tablets, cameras (including action cameras), laptops, desktop computers, drones and portable consoles, such as the Nintendo Switch. It also comes with an adapter to ensure it fits in all of these devices.

With a read speed of up to 100MB/s, a write speed of up to 80MB/s and labelled application performance class A2, this UHS-I MicroSD card is ultra-fast and ideal for storing high-resolution images and 4K videos. More specifically, the 1TB model can carry up to 156,000 12-megapixel photos and up to 2112 minutes of 4K/30fps video, or 4000 minutes of 1080p/30fps video.

This 1TB card is also designed to last, with its shock-resistant design, IPX6 water-resistance rating, x-ray and magnetic field protection, and ability to withstand temperatures ranging from -10° to 80°.

