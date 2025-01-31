Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Need to stock up on MicroSD cards? This 1TB model is going cheap

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re searching for a large MicroSD card, now is the perfect time to stock up. Amazon has dropped the price of its 1TB card to just £70.13. 

Any other day, this 1TB Amazon Basics Micro SDXC card would run you £82.71, making today the perfect time to nab it for 15% less. That’s a £12.58 saving for a limited time only – enough to pick up a two-pack of 64GB cards alongside it for less than the price you would usually spend on the 1TB MicroSD card alone. 

The MicroSD card has also been discounted in the US, with its price falling to $74.99 for a limited time only. 

Amazon’s 1TB MicroSD card is now ultra-affordable

Amazon’s 1TB MicroSD card is now ultra-affordable

Don’t overspend on a MicroSD card when Amazon’s own Amazon Basics card is just £70.13. Head to the retailer today to save 15% on this smartphone, tablet, camera, PC and console-compatible memory card.

  • Amazon
  • Was £82.71
  • Now £70.13
View Deal

The retailer has also temporarily reduced the prices of its 512GB, 256GB, 128GB and 64GB (two-pack) MicroSD cards, with prices starting as low as £11.90 when you shop today.

This is the lowest we’ve seen the 1TB card fall in the last year since Black Friday, making now the time to pounce if you need a large MicroSD card to get you through 2025 and beyond. 

This Amazon Basics MicroSD card is compatible with a wide array of devices, including smartphones, tablets, cameras (including action cameras), laptops, desktop computers, drones and portable consoles, such as the Nintendo Switch. It also comes with an adapter to ensure it fits in all of these devices. 

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

With a read speed of up to 100MB/s, a write speed of up to 80MB/s and labelled application performance class A2, this UHS-I MicroSD card is ultra-fast and ideal for storing high-resolution images and 4K videos. More specifically, the 1TB model can carry up to 156,000 12-megapixel photos and up to 2112 minutes of 4K/30fps video, or 4000 minutes of 1080p/30fps video. 

This 1TB card is also designed to last, with its shock-resistant design, IPX6 water-resistance rating, x-ray and magnetic field protection, and ability to withstand temperatures ranging from -10° to 80°. 

Looking for a different deal? 

Shopping for a new action camera? The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro bundle has dropped to just £349 with this Curry’s discount code.

You might like…

One of Samsung’s best tumble dryers is down to a bargain price tag

One of Samsung’s best tumble dryers is down to a bargain price tag

Jessica Gorringe 6 mins ago
You can finally get a QLED TV for under £300 with this TCL deal

You can finally get a QLED TV for under £300 with this TCL deal

Jessica Gorringe 46 mins ago
Buying a Samsung Galaxy S25? These are the cases you can pair with it

Buying a Samsung Galaxy S25? These are the cases you can pair with it

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Shark’s latest vacuum deal absolutely destroys Dyson on price

Shark’s latest vacuum deal absolutely destroys Dyson on price

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
Move over GoPro, this DJI action camera bundle just changed the game

Move over GoPro, this DJI action camera bundle just changed the game

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
If I were buying a laptop right now, I’d go for this Chromebook deal

If I were buying a laptop right now, I’d go for this Chromebook deal

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access