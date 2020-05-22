With Amazon Prime Day likely to be delayed this year, why not make the most of this stellar Currys PC World discount on the Fire TV Stick now?

When it comes to Amazon’s summer sale for its Prime members, you can usually expect some big discounts across Amazon devices. However, with the date of Prime Day 2020 yet to be determined, Currys PC World is taking one for the team with this £15 discount on the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote.

You can now buy the Fire TV Stick for only £24.95, down from £39.99, in this exceptional saving.

Offering one of the easiest ways to bring smart TV capabilities to any TV setup, the Fire TV Stick is a fantastic little gadget that brings you a ton of new content to watch, whether you’re after a film for a cosy movie night in, or looking to binge your way through an addictive TV show.

Whilst it’s an Amazon-made product, you can get just about every streaming service app on your Fire TV Stick as well as Prime Video, including Netflix and newer services like Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus. It also allows you to browse online on your TV, as well as utilise the likes of YouTube and on-demand services like BBC iPlayer and All4, giving easy access to catch-up TV.

A straight forward, easy to use interface, the setup of the Fire TV Stick is also really straightforward. Simply plug the Fire TV Stick itself into one of your TV’s HDMI ports, plug into the mains and start up where you’ll be able to, then connect it to your Wi-Fi. From here you can log into your Amazon account, whether you’re a Prime customer or not, and access movie rentals to enjoy from the comfort of your home.

With such easy installation, it’s also worth noting you can un-plug and move it around your household, or even take it with you to a friend or family member’s house to watch with them.

Of course, with the Alexa equipped remote, you can also speak into the mic to get straight to what you want to watch without dealing with the long-winded TV keyboard.

The Fire TV Stick’s smart home features don’t end there either. Compatible with Ring, Blink, TP-Link and other smart home devices, you can pull up live feeds on your TV with the use of your TV Stick, or even control the likes of your Philips Hue light bulbs.

Now with £15 shaved off, buy the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Control Remote for only £24.95.

