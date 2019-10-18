Crack the spine of this deal with a £30 saving on the most recent generation of the Kindle Paperwhite ahead of the Black Friday 2019 sales.

Gather round, children. It’s time to tell you the story of a stonking great deal, getting you a snazzy Kindle Paperwhite for just £89.99.

Create the ultimate reading nook with the help of the Kindle Paperwhite, made better by this exceptional saving with a £30 discount on its usual £119.99 RRP.

Bookworms and commuters alike, this is the gadget for you. Storing all the books on your reading list in one place and providing solace as you make your way from A to B, the Kindle Paperwhite is the ultimate gadget for allowing you to read wherever you are – and we mean anywhere.

First things first, its size and overall design offers for great portability, able to slip into your bag or even your coat pocket. With a 6-inch display, the Kindle Paperwhite stands at 167 by 116mm and weighs just 182g, an insignificant addition to your loaded backpack.

The latest Paperwhite also comes with an IPX8 rating, meaning it can not only take a splash or two, but be completely submerged in water up to two metres for a whole 60 minutes without any lingering damage. In a more practical sense, you can read your book by the pool, at the seaside, in a hot tub, or whilst having a long soak in the bath with your current read. Really, it’s the perfect gadget to unwind with.

Boasting 300ppi, the words read crisply off the like-paper, glare-free screen, offering a backlight for those low lighting conditions, allowing you to well and truly get invested in a good book no matter the time of day. It also has two times the storage of its predecessor with options for a capacity of 8GB or 32GB.

With preparations heating up for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 extravaganza, we can’t guarantee whether the Kindle Paperwhite will be even cheaper over the period. However, if you simply can’t wait to dive into your library of e-books, we think this is an exceptional deal not to be missed.

