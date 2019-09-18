Pick up a certified refurbished third gen Echo Dot for just £24.99 for a limited time only, saving you 44%.

Buy now: Certified Refurbished 3rd Gen Echo Dot Now £24.99 (down from £44.99)

Although refurbished, this Echo Dot works just like new, having been revamped by Amazon itself. You can rest assured, therefore, that it’ll be just as hardwearing and intelligent as any other Alexa equipped device, and at a cheaper rate too.

By opting for this refurbished Echo Dot, you’ll only have to part with £24.99 – that’s a massive half price discount over the initial £49.99 asking price. Plus, you’ll still get to enjoy the wonders of all that Alexa can do but in a compact form factor.

He may be small, but he be mighty. The Echo Dot packs a punch and sits as one of the most popular of Amazon’s line-up of smart speakers, both due to its affordability and sleek, condensed design.

Sitting at 1.6-inches, the third generation Echo Dot far outdoes its predecessors in terms of clarity, whether listening to music or requesting something of the AI assistant, Alexa. However, if you want to achieve a bigger sound, you can. With a 3.5mm audio capable or via Bluetooth, use external speakers to build on what the Echo Dot is already achieving and build the ultimate smart speaker set up.

One of the smartest AIs out there, Alexa is constantly learning, eager to answer your every request. Able to read you the day’s headlines, tell you the weather and set reminders, Alexa helps to run a smoother household with the ability to ask her to re-order food cupboard essentials.

Connect up to other smart home gadgets such as Philips Hue bulbs, and you can even ask Alexa to dim the lights or turn on the TV with just your voice — as well as asking her to put on some music, of course.

Alexa is constantly learning and expanding her repertoire. With Alexa skills, get even more fun extras out of the AI companion, including playing games like truth or dare and music quizzes, or enjoy a seamless line to your favourite radio station.

Pick up this refurbished Echo Dot on the cheap for just £24.99 and enjoy a Black Friday-worthy deal right now.

