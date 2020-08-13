If the premium Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are a little too steep for your budget, then you’ll love this incredible offer on Sony’s other equally brilliant WH-CH710N noise cancelling headphones.
With an original price point of £129.99, the Sony WH-CH710N was already intended to be a more affordable alternative to the company’s full-fat headphones, but you can now bag a pair for just £84.15 when using the code PACKUP15 at the checkout.
Take it from someone who’s been sporting the premium WH series since the WH-1000XM2 – Sony does noise cancelling better than any manufacturer. And while you won’t get quite the same level of quality on the cheaper WH-CH710N, it still has the competition beat within its new price range.
Plus, if you’ve spent the last few months working from home (or at least trying to), then having a proper pair of noise cancelling headphones to block out unwanted annoyances can be a huge help for productivity.
Sony WH-CH710N Price Drop
Sony's brilliant WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling headphones are now going for a fraction of their original price – letting you grab some of the best affordable headphones around for even less.
We gave the Sony WH-CH710N a solid four-star rating following our testing, with reviewer Hannah Davis explaining: “The WH-CH710N are an enjoyable pair of noise-cancelling headphones, and the £130 price makes Sony’s noise-cancelling tech accessible to those on a budget. These headphones might not be the top choice for audiophiles – but if you’re primarily looking for a fun-sounding pair of cans for travelling, or to drown out chatter in the office, then you’ll have little complaint with the Sony WH-CH710N.”
In addition to noise cancelling, the WH-CH710N also pack a whopping 35-hour battery life and are incredibly comfortable to wear, making them the ideal companion for your next long-haul flight (whenever that might be).
Take it from us, it’ll be quite some time before we see any major price drops on the Sony WH-1000XM4, so if you’re in need of a solid, yet affordable pair of headphones in the interim, the WH-CH710N is your best bet.
