Can’t afford the iPhone SE? The Pixel 3a just had another price drop

Currys PC World has price matched the official Google Store with this £50 price plummet on the Pixel 3a.

Apple might have played its hand, offering a more affordable variation of its flagship handset in the second coming of the iPhone SE, but Google still has its fellow Californian tech giant beat. The Pixel 3a, receiving a 4 out of 5 star rating from yours truly, still sits as a far more affordable option with an RRP of £329.

However, it gets better. Thanks to this price match from Currys PC World, you can now save a whole £50 on the Pixel 3a handset, loaded with 64GB of data, in its Just Black iteration. Now only £279, this is the time to pick up this much talked about mid-range smartphone.

Whilst we’re still eagerly anticipating the Pixel 4a – the affordable alternative to the Pixel 4 – it’s fair to say the Pixel 3a still sits at the head of the table as one of the best mid-range handsets out there, taking on many of the excellent features that made the Pixel 3 such a hit.

Offering a 5.6-inch OLED display with punchy hues, the Pixel 3a may otherwise look a touch dated with a thicker bezel, including a heavy top and bottom. Still, even with a cheaper plastic body, the Pixel 3a looks and feels sleek.

Of course, it was the Pixel 3’s camera that made it such a talked about phone. You’ll be happy to hear the Pixel 3a holds onto much of the same hardware, guaranteeing some excellent shots with the likes of Portrait mode and Night Sight. While not as fast a snapper due to its smaller processor, we were still very impressed by the punchy colours and depth of field that can be achieved with snaps taken on the Pixel 3a.

Other features of the Pixel 3a include the inclusion of a 3.5mm audio jack, a smart choice considering those looking for a mid-range priced phone aren’t likely to be the types forking out for a decent pair of wireless headphones.

As we summarised in our 4-star review, “If you want a handset with a great camera and decent screen but aren’t so fussed about sheer speed and performance, then you’ll be very happy with the Pixel 3a.”

Now with a £50 chunk off its £329 RRP, buy for only £279 now in this Currys PC World saving.

