Canon Powershot SX740 HS

With this being the best time to take up new hobbies (though you may be taking snaps of the wildlife in your garden for the foreseeable future), why not snap up the compact, point-and-shoot Canon Powershot SX740 HS camera at this reduced rate?

Usually retailing at £349

Offering versatility with a bunch of comprehensive features, all within a compact, travel-friendly package, the Canon Powershot SX740 HS is fantastic companion for taking wherever you go and capturing some excellent shots

When it comes to the Canon Powershot SX740 HS, its standout feature is certainly the 40x optical zoom, allowing you to get up close and personal with your subject matter from far away. This extensive zoom, packed into a fairly small form factor, is no easy feat, thus you can expect a slightly mores stripped back 20.3MP lens as a compromise. Still, for shooting in daylight, this doesn’t prove to be much of a problem.

Alongside its impressive zoom, the Canon Powershot SX740 HS also boasts 4K video recording, allowing you to capture memories in a number of mediums fit for the occasion. The Canon Powershot flexes its prowess with five-axis image stabilisation, essential for taking clear, steady photos in those very zoomed in shots. Not to mention the Digic 8 processor, which helps to achieve the magic, allowing you to capture photos up to 10fps.

In terms of shooting modes, you’ll find a dial on the top panel of the camera, including manual and semi-automatic for the less photographically-versed individual. We also noted “one particularly handy button is one which allows you to quickly zoom out from your subject should it disappear from view,” noted in our review.

For even better flexibility whilst shooting, the screen of the Canon Powershot can tilt 180-degrees, allowing you to capture the perfect selfie or video with friends and family crammed into view. Having that tiltable screen also makes the Powershot a great shout for entry-level vloggers.

A fantastic compact camera that manages to pack a lot of shooting modes and features to allow you to squeeze all you can out of the device, the Canon Powershot SX740 HS is definitely work picking up if you’re on the search for something easy-to-use and small in size.

Now down to £321.08 when using the eBay discount code PRICE8, buy now before the saving expires on May 12th.

