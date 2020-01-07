Jump on the eBay 20% off discount code PREP2020 and get the new true wireless headphones from Apple, the AirPods Pro, for £223.98.

Admittedly, Hi-Tech Electronic’s eBay store listing of the Apple AirPods Pro has been a touch on the sneaky side in cranking the cost up to £279.98 when Apple itself is selling them for an RRP of £249. Still, with the eBay discount code PREP2020, you can still get your hands on the AirPods Pro for £56 less than the listing and £25.02 less than their retail price.

Best Apple AirPods Pro Deal Apple AirPods Pro (Use Code: PREP2020) Showing off a new design that allows for supreme active noise cancellation with the inclusion of transparency mode, you can also enjoy a massively upgraded sound stage with the powerful H1 chip.

When it comes to how heftily priced the AirPods Pro are, just about any reduction in price is worthy of note if you want to save a bit of cash and avoid paying full price for these excellent true wireless earbuds.

With a more bulbous, in-ear design than Apple’s other true wireless headphones, the AirPods Pro flex Apple’s first iteration of noise cancellation technology, and thus a more premium audio quality than ever before. For those knee deep in the iOS ecosystem then, the AirPods Pro are an easy pair of true wireless earbuds to recommend.

Complete with Apple’s usual slick design, the Apple AirPods Pro come with three listening modes. Including active noise cancellation on and off, there is also transparency mode which enhances background noise, ideal for if you’re listening out for tube stops or train or flight announcements.

They also come with three sets of tips (small, medium and large), allowing you to find the best fit for you and your ears and achieve optimal noise isolation, with the ability to run a quick sound test if you’re an iPhone user to ensure there is no sound leakage.

Packing the same H1 chip as its second-gen AirPods, the AirPods Pro hold the same capabilities with speedy transitioning from one device to another, as well as call connectivity and the “Hey, Siri” feature.

Of course, the AirPods Pro also boasts impressive audio, coming on leaps and bounds from the AirPods. As stated in our review: “Bass is noticeably deeper here than AirPods and the detail in vocals and songs heavy with strings are a lot clearer. The soundstage is much wider too, and there’s a warmth that’s completely ignored from Apple’s previous truly wireless earbuds.”

Released back in October, you’ll have been hard pressed to find a pair of the AirPods Pro reduced to anywhere near this price. With the PREP2020 eBay discount code however, you can bag a pair for £223.98 before the code expires at midnight January 9th.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

