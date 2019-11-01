Very is allowing Buy Now, Pay Later customers to take £50 off the £279.99 price tag of the latest Nintendo Switch model with improved battery by using the discount code PEHGK.

With the upgraded Nintendo Switch on the scene, now with a vastly improved battery life, it’s likely a lot easier to find the original console at a significantly reduced price. However, if you want the best of the best, Very is offering consumers a £50 off discount code for those who want to purchase the rebooted Nintendo Switch.

Best Nintendo Switch Deal Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch Neon Console (Improved Battery) - Use Code: New and improved, get up to nine hours of handheld game play and enjoy all the fun of the Nintendo Switch with its multi-functional Joy-Cons, stunning 720p resolution and selection of fan favourite games.

Opt for the Buy Now, Pay Later payment plan and quote PEHGK at the checkout to take the Nintendo down to £229.99 from £279.99. Ensure you pay off your console across the six-month time frame and you won’t pay an extra penny of interest on top, making this an absolute steal for novice and veteran gamers alike.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be one of the most innovative and accessible consoles out there, taking all the fun from both at home and handheld gaming and manufacturing all the technologies into one stunning bit of hardware.

Buy now: Nintendo Switch with Improved Battery Now £229.99 (save £50)

The console comes with little gripes, the 720p resolution offering surprisingly stunning and vivid visual results whilst gaming in handheld mode. Hook up to your TV by docking the Nintendo Switch and you can blow it all up to a bigger picture, ideal for a more social gaming experience.

It goes without saying the design of the Joy-Cons also brings endless possibility in how you interact through gameplay. With triggers, bumpers, analogue sticks, haptic feedback and so much more, part of the fun of any given Nintendo Switch game is discovering all the different actions you can use as you progress.

The battery life is perhaps where the Nintendo Switch fell short, offering just three to six hours of game time before it needed juicing up. This was dependent, of course, on brightness levels and the demand of the type of game you were playing. However, the new and improved model sees a battery life of up to nine hours, allowing you to game on the go for far longer, getting you almost comfortably through a long haul flight – though we’d always suggest some back up.

Freshly released from Nintendo, we’re hoping to see some Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, but we wouldn’t wait around where the improved battery model is concerned. Pick up now and save £50 with the PEHGK discount code before it expires on November 7th.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…