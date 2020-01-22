Currys PC World has slashed the price of both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, making this SIM-free handset an even more affordable option.

If you’re pretty locked into your current SIM-plan and don’t want to devote yourself to a hefty monthly phone contract, purchasing a SIM-free smartphone is your best choice, especially as it gets any cost immediately out of the way. Still, it can be expensive with the current pattern of dramatically increasing flagship costs.

Currys PC World is taking one for the team however, reducing both the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL by £70, taking them down to £329 and £399 respectively in preparation for the launch of the rumoured Pixel 4a expected to drop in the first half of this year.

Introduced as the affordable, slightly stripped back model of Google’s 2018 full-fat Pixel 3 flagship, the Pixel 3a variant was introduced at the beginning of last year and held strong onto a lot of the features that made the Pixel 3 such a groundbreaking hit, including, of course, its camera.

Aside from size (the Pixel 3a sits at 5.6-inches, whilst the Pixel 3a XL is dead on 6-inches) and battery (3000mAh vs 3700mAh), there isn’t a great deal of difference that set the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL apart. They both host a stunning OLED display with a slight forehead and chin, forgoing the hassle of last year’s questionable notch on the Pixel 3 XL.

The astonishing 12MP rear camera is also here, the very same sensor that appears on the fully-fledged version, with the fantastic Night Sight and Top Shot features which are the reason behind why this camera was deemed such a game changer at launch. Able to achieve vibrant results in low light conditions, the results are pretty spectacular, putting some high-end smartphones to shame.

Both also house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, a step down from the Snapdragon 845 in the Pixel 3. That is to be expected however, given that both handsets are intended to be more affordable options.

Now at an even more appealing price point, Currys PC World has taken £70 off both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Pick up now for £329 (from £399) or £399 (from £469), depending on your size preference.

