Expand your Apple ecosystem with the fantastic Apple HomePod smart speaker, now reduced to just £206.10 when using the Currys PC World discount code SMARTSOUND10.

Whether you’re buying it as a Christmas gift or as an addition to your home in time for the festive season, Currys PC World have taken one for the team with this price slash on the Apple HomePod. Usually retailing at £279 when at full-price, you can now save even more than the initial £50 reduction with this Currys PC World discount code.

Apple HomePod Deal Apple HomePod Smart Speaker (Use Code: SMARTSOUND10) Perfect for those already well and truly immersed in the Apple ecosystem, the HomePod brings all the smarts of Siri, Apple's very own AI assistant, as well as a fantastic speaker that boasts a powerful sound, putting audio quality at the forefront.

Simply quote SMARTSOUND10 at the checkout and enjoy a further 10% saving, taking the Apple HomePod down to just £206.10.

Much like the Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers, the HomePod is Apple’s take on bringing together a powerful speaker with AI assistance, promising exemplary audio that competes with the likes of the Sonos One, keeping music at its heart.

Cased in a minimal, sleek design we’ve come to expect from Apple products, the HomePod also houses a touch panel for pausing and playing songs, as well as controlling volume if you don’t fancy using its voice command functionality.

Its sound is perhaps where the Apple HomePod wins out against its competitors with a fantastic audio design. With “a chunky woofer powered by a custom amp, a 360-degree seven-tweeter array, and a six-mic array for capturing your voice from a distance,” the HomePod also boasts an accelermotor, meaning the HomePod can intelligently detect when it has been moved to optimise and achieve the best sound.

Of course, Siri is also present in the HomePod. Admittedly, in our review we didn’t find Siri to be particularly great in comparison to the likes of Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. Little improvement has been seen since Siri was first unveiled with the iPhone 4S and when it comes to requesting music, you’re locked into Apple Music, specifically when it comes to requesting Siri play a track.

You can AirPlay via your iPhone to use other streaming services like Spotify, but it’s a far less smooth action. If you’re not fully committed to Apple, then, it may be worth looking elsewhere, especially as you can only activate the HomePod if you’re a iPhone user yourself.

With a total price cut of £72.90, the HomePod is a great choice for those already well and truly assimilated into the Apple ecosystem. Buy now before the discount code SMARTSOUND10 expires at midnight on December 17th.

