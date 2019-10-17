eBay is back with another stellar code, saving you 20% with the POPULAR20 discount code, making the Nintendo Switch Lite available for just £175.96.

Buy: Nintendo Switch Lite Now £175.96 (save 20%)

If you look past the fact this particular eBay store is being cheeky in listing the Nintendo Switch Lite at £219.95 before you apply the discount code, picking up the Nintendo Switch Lite for £175.96 is still a steal, £24.03 off its RRP of £199.99.

Best Nintendo Switch Lite Deal Nintendo Switch Lite Console - Yellow Pick up the brand new younger brother to the Nintendo Switch and enjoy endless portable play with the compact Nintendo Switch Lite, including a small design and improved battery life.

To get the latest console from Nintendo, simply quote POPULAR20 at the checkout after you’ve added the product to your online basket, drop £175.96 and make the Nintendo Switch Lite yours at this exceptional price.

The younger sibling to the fully loaded Nintendo Switch, Nintendo brings you its more affordable answer to the popular hybrid console, geared at a younger audience or those gamers who only need the option of portable play.

Yes, unlike the hybrid Nintendo Switch, which allows for TV play, functioning as a more traditional console, as well as offering all the fun and portability of a handheld console, the Switch Lite is just that with a lower price tag.

Of course, as a console with slightly less functionality, pertaining to a younger market (though, to be honest, it’s been a hit in the Trusted Reviews office too – kids don’t have to have all the fun), it’s unsurprising that the Nintendo Switch Lite takes up less space than that of its predecessor. Weighing in at 275g compared to the original Switch’s 297g, the Nintendo Switch Lite measures at 91.1 x 208 x 13.9mm compared to 102mm x 239mm x 13.9mm.

Perhaps most important of all is its 5.5-inch screen, which falls short in terms of resolution, unable to upscale to 1080p due to lack of compatibility with the Nintendo switch dock. However, in our review we determined this wasn’t too much of a shortcoming for the Nintendo Switch Lite, stating, “the smaller screen real estate makes it difficult to notice any major differences throughout testing.”

In fact, our verdict went on to conclude: “The Nintendo Switch Lite is an excellent portable console that refines the display, buttons and overall form factor of its older sibling… if you’re yet to purchase a Switch and are purely interested in portable play without the need for local multiplayer, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a no-brainer.”

Jump on the fantastic £175.96 price tag before the discount code POPULAR20 expires at midnight tonight.

