Until midnight tonight, Amazon is swinging a superb discount on the Netgear EX6130 Wi-Fi booster, with a saving of £15 up for grabs.

If you’re looking to extend your internet connection beyond the standard point your router can reach, you can pick one of these boosters up for just £34.99. Even better than that, this is the best deal on this Wi-Fi extender since last year’s Black Friday, which also saw the device plummet to £34.99. If you fancy beating the rush of next month’s sale, this is a great shout for any PC gamers in dire need of a stable online connection.

Compact and convenient, the Netgear EX6130 is easy to use and should only take about five minutes to set up. It also comes with a four star rating on Amazon from over 2000, so you should find it does the job as advertised.

Anyone who has had to deal with a patchy Wi-Fi connection – whether that’s while gaming, on a video call, or just watching Netflix – will know just how infuriating it can be. If you’ve got a tablet, a laptop, a games console, or all three, an extension can be a great help. It’s not just those with roomy mansions that are in need of a booster, either: speaking from experience, some student houses seem to have walls made out of lead.

The Netgear EX6130 supports dual band Wi-Fi with speeds of up to 1200 Mbps, so you don’t need to worry about giving up speed in exchange for range. This Wi-Fi extender also comes with a built in wall socket, so you won’t even have to sacrifice a power outlet in the name of better internet.

Once again, it should be noted that this deal only lasts for the rest of today, with the clock ticking until the original £49.99 price is restored. If you’ve been meaning to enjoy a better internet connection regardless of where you are in your home, then now is the time to act.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

