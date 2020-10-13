Calling all vloggers – save £200 on the Fujifilm X-T200 this Prime Day

Happy Prime Day! Fujifilm’s X-T200 camera is now down to just £549 on Amazon. That’s a £200 saving on the Trusted Reviews-recommended mirrorless shooter.

The digital camera, which comes with the Fujinon XC15-45mm optical image stabilisation power zoom lens, would usually set you back a whopping £749. At 27% off, this is a great offer aimed at budding vloggers, social media creatives and anyone looking to move beyond the limits of their smartphone camera.

The X-T200 is a mirrorless camera from Fujifilm. The camera is packed with a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor for high quality images and is capable of shooting 4K video at 30fps (or Full HD at 120fps). There’s also a digital gimbal for built-in stabilisation at 1080p and HDR video modes to enhance shadow detail and limit blown out highlights.

The camera features a 3.5-inch vari-angle LCD touchscreen to easily navigate settings, as well as an improved AF algorithm and updated face and eye detection. There are also 20 advanced filters to play around with, including Fujifilm’s new Clear Filter.

The camera is great for on the go use weighing just 321g and comes in Dark Silver, Silver and Champagne Gold colours.

We enjoyed our time with the Fujifilm X-T200, awarding it four stars. Reviewer Jon Devo wrote:

“Aimed squarely at social media creatives, the Fujifilm X-T200 represents great value for money. Its flexible 3.5in touchscreen and simple functionality keeps it familiar and approachable, while its large APS-C sized sensor and access to an arsenal of quality Fujifilm lenses put it in a different league from a smartphone altogether. People looking to take their photography and video to another level will find the X-T200 offers enough extras to make a significant difference”.

