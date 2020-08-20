Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Calling all students: Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite now has £55 off and comes with an S Pen stylus

Thomas Deehan |

If you’re in need of a solid tablet computer to help you with your studies, then look no further than this stellar offer on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – now with over £55 off.

Jumping over to Currys PC World’s eBay storefront, the retailer has already dropped the price of the S6 Lite down to £309 (from £349). When you add the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout however, you can bag an extra 5% off, bringing the total cost down to just £293.55.

The best part is that the S6 Lite comes with Samsung’s signature S Pen right out of the box, perfect if you prefer to jot down your notes in a handwritten style. Given that you’d expect to pay a heck of a lot more for an iPad and a separate Apple Pencil, this S6 Lite offer is just too good to miss.

It’s worth pointing out however that eBay’s 5% off code is only available until August 25; so don’t wait around too long if you decide to make use of it.

With a 10.4-inch, 2000 x 1200 screen and a huge 7040mAh battery, the S6 Lite is a solid all-rounder tablet that’s not only great for your studies, but also watching your favourite films and TV shows during your downtime. It’s the inclusion of the S Pen however that takes the S6 Lite to a whole other level.

In our four-star review for the tablet, we concluded: “if you’re a student, or casual user looking for a mobile note taking station or portable way to stream video but don’t fancy an iPad, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a decent option. It comes with a decent S Pen stylus, reliable battery life and solidly-made, satchel friendly design.”

You’ll be hard pushed to find a similarly great tablet around this same price point, so if you are on a budget ahead of the new school year then this is the deal to go for.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

