If you’re in need of a solid tablet computer to help you with your studies, then look no further than this stellar offer on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – now with over £55 off.

Jumping over to Currys PC World’s eBay storefront, the retailer has already dropped the price of the S6 Lite down to £309 (from £349). When you add the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout however, you can bag an extra 5% off, bringing the total cost down to just £293.55.

The best part is that the S6 Lite comes with Samsung’s signature S Pen right out of the box, perfect if you prefer to jot down your notes in a handwritten style. Given that you’d expect to pay a heck of a lot more for an iPad and a separate Apple Pencil, this S6 Lite offer is just too good to miss.

It’s worth pointing out however that eBay’s 5% off code is only available until August 25; so don’t wait around too long if you decide to make use of it.

With a 10.4-inch, 2000 x 1200 screen and a huge 7040mAh battery, the S6 Lite is a solid all-rounder tablet that’s not only great for your studies, but also watching your favourite films and TV shows during your downtime. It’s the inclusion of the S Pen however that takes the S6 Lite to a whole other level.

In our four-star review for the tablet, we concluded: “if you’re a student, or casual user looking for a mobile note taking station or portable way to stream video but don’t fancy an iPad, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a decent option. It comes with a decent S Pen stylus, reliable battery life and solidly-made, satchel friendly design.”

You’ll be hard pushed to find a similarly great tablet around this same price point, so if you are on a budget ahead of the new school year then this is the deal to go for.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…