If you’re in need of a solid tablet computer to help you with your studies, then look no further than this stellar offer on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – now with over £55 off.
Jumping over to Currys PC World’s eBay storefront, the retailer has already dropped the price of the S6 Lite down to £309 (from £349). When you add the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout however, you can bag an extra 5% off, bringing the total cost down to just £293.55.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB – Oxford Grey (S Pen Included)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB – Oxford Grey (S Pen Included)
Need a cheap tablet computer for your studies? The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is just the ticket, now with a whopping £55 off when you use the code PRODUCT5.
The best part is that the S6 Lite comes with Samsung’s signature S Pen right out of the box, perfect if you prefer to jot down your notes in a handwritten style. Given that you’d expect to pay a heck of a lot more for an iPad and a separate Apple Pencil, this S6 Lite offer is just too good to miss.
It’s worth pointing out however that eBay’s 5% off code is only available until August 25; so don’t wait around too long if you decide to make use of it.
With a 10.4-inch, 2000 x 1200 screen and a huge 7040mAh battery, the S6 Lite is a solid all-rounder tablet that’s not only great for your studies, but also watching your favourite films and TV shows during your downtime. It’s the inclusion of the S Pen however that takes the S6 Lite to a whole other level.
In our four-star review for the tablet, we concluded: “if you’re a student, or casual user looking for a mobile note taking station or portable way to stream video but don’t fancy an iPad, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a decent option. It comes with a decent S Pen stylus, reliable battery life and solidly-made, satchel friendly design.”
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB – Oxford Grey (S Pen Included)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB – Oxford Grey (S Pen Included)
Need a cheap tablet computer for your studies? The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is just the ticket, now with a whopping £55 off when you use the code PRODUCT5.
You’ll be hard pushed to find a similarly great tablet around this same price point, so if you are on a budget ahead of the new school year then this is the deal to go for.
For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.