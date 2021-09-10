Calling all students, Lenovo’s affordable 2-in-1 laptop just got even cheaper
It’s the perfect time to stock up for your studies with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet seeing a 10% price cut.
People looking for a user-friendly laptop for work or school should look no further, with the Chromebook Duet now available for just £259 courtesy of Currys PC World.
Lenovo Chromebook Duet Deal
For any students on a budget, this superb deal on the Lenovo Chrome Duet is just too good to pass up.
- eBay
- 12-month warranty
- £259
While there are more powerful laptops around, this is a great choice for anyone wanting basic productivity performance, such as browsing the web, typing in Google Documents and watching videos.
The Duet also weighs in at just 450g, making it a great portable laptop in the age of hybrid working.
This Chromebook also functions as a tablet so you have a lot of versatility, you can go from typing out an essay to doodling on the screen. The detachable keyboard – which is bundled in – can be magnetically clipped to the underside of the display while not in use, functioning as a handy built-in stand.
You’ll also be able to join in any video calls on the Duet, with an 720o front-facing camera and a 5MP sensor on the rear. It also comes preinstalled with the Google Duo app.
We gave the Lenovo Chromebook Duet a 4.5-rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge.
Our very own Computing and Gaming Editor, Ryan Jones, said: “With a lovely Full HD screen, stylish ultra-portable design and ultra-long battery life, this is a fantastic buy for bargain hunters and school students.”
While the touchscreen may only be 10.3-inches, it packs a punch with Full HD resolution and an IPS panel that features vibrant colours. For a Chromebook, this ticks a lot of boxes for watching your favourite content on the go.
This is a standout deal and one that makes a cheap laptop even cheaper. If you’re looking for a lightweight and versatile laptop for your studies, then this superb offer is just too good to pass up.