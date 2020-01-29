Taking to the podium as Trusted Reviews’ Best Looking Gaming Laptop, the Razer Blade 15 has now been reduced by a massive £501 on Amazon.

Falling to its lowest price yet on the online retailer, the Razer Blade 15 is available to buy at a 23% discount from its painfully high RRP of £2149.99.

In our verdict we said, “The Razer Blade 15 may offer ray tracing and one of the best performances found in a gaming laptop, but the lack of DLSS support, G-Sync and 1TB storage make that sky-high price difficult to justify.” Now costing a more agreeable £1648.99, this deal is even tempting reviewer and Deputy Computing Editor, Ryan Jones.

Not awarded Best Looking Gaming Laptop for nothing, the Razer Blade 15 comes in a swish black and aluminium casing with a stunning 15.6-inch 114Hz Full HD display that harbours thin bezels, making the most of the space awarded to it for truly immersive gaming.

Its backlit keyboard is cushioned between two up-firing speakers that deliver impressive sound, with the keyboard itself boasting a plethora of customisable options and the ability to sync up to your accompanying Razer mouse or headset so they can all glow in perfect harmony as you play.

Packing the power, the Razer Blade 15 houses the ninth gen Intel Core i7, as well as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, which supports ray tracing – a feature usually otherwise missed for a gaming laptop at this price.

With the Nivdia RTX 2060, you can also expect to run just about any game in Full HD at 60 frames per second, with its aforementioned 114Hz refresh rate translating onto the screen as a truly speedy offering for fluid gaming.

Marketed as “The World’s Smallest 15.6″ Gaming Laptop”, it’s fair to say it lives up to this claim, weighing in at just 2.07kg, a worthy measurement for those looking to game on the go without too much extra bulk in their backpack.

Great for connectivity, especially for a slightly more stationary set-up, the Razer Blade 15 has a number of ports for extra displays, as well as plugging in your gaming accessories like a mouse, keyboard and an all-important 3.5mm audio jack for your gaming headgear.

With a massive £501 price cut, the Razer Blade 15 is definitely up there as a great laptop to throw your spare cash at and a far better recommendation now that you can avoid its hefty original cost.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…