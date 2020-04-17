The powerful Bose Home Speaker 500 has had a major price reduction with this £100 discount courtesy of Currys PC World.

Looking for the ultimate smart speaker at a price that’s affordable? We may have just found it for you with this excellent price drop on Bose’s Home Speaker 500, pairing Bose’s renowned audio quality with the latest smart features.

A fairly pricey gadget in a previous life, you can now bag the Home Speaker 500 for just £299 with this £100 saving, falling from its usual price point of £399 thanks to the Currys PC World deal.

When it comes to the Bose Home Speaker 500, it’s definitely not the cheapest smart speaker around, even when comparing it to the likes of the Sonos One, which also sets out with the same goal of providing exceptional audio as well as smart home functionalities.

However, in our ears-on, our reporter on the ground wrote: “I was pleasantly surprised at how loud and clear music on the Home Speaker 500 was… the directional mics picking up voice commands was also impressive.” With that in mind, and Bose’s promise of the widest sound available on a smart speaker, this may be one for the audiophiles in the room.

Boasting a similar squat tower-like form factor to other home smart speakers, the Bose Home Speaker 500 also hosts a small colour screen that displays album artwork when your speaker is linked to the likes of Spotify, or it’ll show the time when not in use. On top, you’ll find an assortment of soft touch buttons for controlling your music with six numbered buttons for pre-setting to specific albums, playlists or stations, as well as a strip of light going around the circumference, which will flash when you’re speaking to Alexa or Google Assistant. All this is configured on the Bose smartphone app.

Of course, with the addition of AI assistants, you can control your music without touching a button, as well as managing day to day tasks with reminders and to-do lists, as well as asking Alexa or Google Assistant questions. Complete with four mics for picking up far away sounds and an additional four mics for closer range, the Home Speaker 500 can comfortably hear your voice, even over loud music.

As for sound goes, we said: “the thick gauze of synthesised sounds, voices and drum racket did sound impressive. There was some slight distortion at the lowest and highest ends of the mix, but considering that the Home Speaker 500 is a small thing designed to be easily picked up and moved around, that’s hardly a cardinal sin.”

Deemed to be among the best in its price range where sound quality is concerned, the Bose Home Speaker 500 is definitely for the audiophiles out there who simply have to have the best. With that said, the currently available £100 price drop may just bring the speaker in line with cheaper budgets that might otherwise have been swayed by a Sonos One or Apple Homepod.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

