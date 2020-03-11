If you’re in the market for high resolution, lossless audio, then you won’t want to miss this nearly half price discount on the Sony NW-A45 Walkman – now at £99.97.

We know what you’re thinking – the noughties called, they want their MP3 player back. However, it turns out there is still a demand for the good old fashioned Walkman (wow, we feel old), with this particular iteration of the device launched just last year by Sony.

Now down to its lowest price yet, you can save a hefty 44%, bringing it down to £99.97 on Amazon from its RRP of £180.

Whilst many of us will happily plug in a set of headphones to our smartphones, or connect a true wireless set via Bluetooth and pull up our preferred streaming service to listen to music, there are those far more particular about the quality of their music who still prefer the fine art of the MP3 player. Enter the Sony NW-A45 high resolution Walkman, which looks a hell of a lot like an MP3 player from the early 2000s but with a few more up-to-date design choices. That, and it outputs studio-quality sound for superior, lossless audio.

With newer means of listening to music, streaming services often provide a more compressed, and therefore lower quality, sound, which lends itself to the likes of Amazon and its Amazon Music HD service marketing itself for audiophiles who want that true level of sound again. With the ability to handle hi-resolution audio, including uncompressed WAV audio files, the Sony NW-A45 claims to produce studio quality audio that sits above that which you’d get from a CD.

Not too dissimilar to an iPod Touch, the Sony Walkman comes with a 3.1-inch LED-backlit colour touchscreen display, with a delightful assortment of button on the side for powering up, adjusting volume and skipping tracks. Feeling all too reminiscent of a cassette tape player, if nothing else, we’re starting to see the nostalgic appeal here.

The Walkman also comes feature-packed with noise cancellation when using compatible headphones, as well as ambient sound modes, which usually come hand in hand with these types of headphones, able to drown noise out or emphasise it, depending on your situation. You can also expect up to 45 hours of battery with fast charging, as well as the ability to bolster the measly 16GB of onboard storage with its microSD slot able to offer up an extra dose of memory by up to 2TB.

Promising to “restore detail in your music”, the Sony NW-A45 high resolution Walkman offers support for a number of lossless audio files, so you can well and truly get back to the sound. Now £80.03 cheaper than its RRP, pick up the Sony NW-A45 Walkman for just £99.97 – its lowest price yet.

