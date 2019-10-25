Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Deals – The best places to buy the blockbuster shooter

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is here, acting as a brave reimagining of Infinity Ward’s 2007 classic. Boasting a cinematic campaign, loads of multiplayer options and a revamped Special Ops mode, the blockbuster shooter is bound to be positively massive.

Our review is on the way and we’re ploughing through the game at the time of writing, so keep an eye out for a concrete verdict next week. If you’re looking to pick up Modern Warfare yourself, we’ve compiled the very best deals from a bunch of retailers, making it nice and easy to snap up a launch bargain.

Best Call of Duty Modern Warfare Deals

We’ve compiled a handful of pre-order offers below from some of the biggest retailers, so you can shop around and find something that works for you. In terms of platforms, Modern Warfare is available across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Amazon UK – £49.99

GAME – £49.99

ShopTo – £49.85

SimplyGames – £45.85

Very – £46.99

Currys – £49.99

365 Games – £45.84

Where is our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review?

Modern Warfare has only just arrived in the Trusted Reviews offices and we’re hammering through it at the time of writing, ensuring we’ve spent sufficient time with the solo campaign, online multiplayer and special ops mode before committing to a complete verdict. From what we’ve played of the multiplayer beta ahead of launch, it’s chockful of potential. Take a look at what I thought below:

‘Call of Duty Modern Warfare continues to impress me, and I’m smitten further now I’ve had significant hands-on time with the online multiplayer. Its back-to-basics approach combined with a revamped gameplay engine is a stroke of genius, showing what the shooter we grew up with is capable of with a modern coat of paint.’

Infinity Ward has confirmed that a battle pass progression system will be coming after launch, acting as the first major update which will be followed by new maps, weapons and modes – all of which will be available for free so the playerbase isn’t split with paid purchases. The battle pass will have free and premium tiers, which we’re curious to see introduced. For now, keep an eye on the site for all the latest news on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

