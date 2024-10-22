We’ve found the best Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 deals – starting at £9.85

Calling all gamers, if you’re looking to dive into Call of Duty’s next big instalment then these are the deals you need to check out.

The long-running Black Ops series is just about to get its sixth instalment, and while it might be all too easy to scoff at yet another yearly Call of Duty release, this one is particularly important as it marks the first time that Microsoft has been able to make use of the franchise in a new way since the company completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard last year.

What this means is that for the first time ever, a new Call of Duty game will be available from day one via Game Pass, so you don’t need to buy the game at full price in order to play it at launch. This can be a much more cost effective means of playing the game, especially if you just want to dip into the campaign and a bit of multiplayer action for a month or two.

Of course, if you plan on playing the game year-round then you do still have the option to buy it outright, which is why we have the best Black Ops 6 deals for both types of gamers below (and their corresponding retailer).

Currys

At present it’s Currys that has the cheapest price when it comes to buying Black Ops 6 in its entirety. You just need to use the code GHOST10 to receive the discounted rate at the checkout.

ShopTo

While the Currys deal above is your best bet for buying the game outright, if you’d rather just dip into Black Ops 6 for a limited time at a much cheaper rate then ShopTo’s incredible Game Pass offers will be right up your street.

Amazon

Even though Amazon doesn’t have the cheapest prices around, it’s still worth bringing up particularly if you have any Amazon credit that needs to be used up. The site does have a slight discount on the RRP, plus you can always have your copy delivered to an Amazon Locker to save you from missing a home delivery.