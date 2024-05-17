Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Call of Duty 2024 will be an Xbox Game Pass release – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft will unleash the next version of Call of Duty on Xbox Game Pass according to new reports.

Since the Xbox-maker sealed the deal to purchase the Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard last year, gamers have been eagerly awaiting the moment Microsoft bolsters its Game Pass subscription service with the legendary first person shooter.

LG 43-inch HD TV with webOS for £175.99

LG 43-inch HD TV with webOS for £175.99

This is a rare sight! An LG 43-inch TV for under £200! You can get the 2023 LG Q60 for a bargain £175.99 with 20% off at Argos.

  • Argos
  • Was £219.99
  • Now £175.99
View Deal

Now, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Friday, Microsoft will announce the as yet unnamed 2024 version of the game is coming to Game Pass during an Xbox Showcase on June 9. According to the report, it’ll join Microsoft’s other first-party products as a day one Xbox Game Pass game.

It’s not clear from the report whether Microsoft plans to bestow Xbox Game Pass subscribers with this crown jewel of console gaming as part of their existing monthly dues, or whether there’ll be an additional fee.

However, given the a la carte version of the game costs £70 per unit for the Xbox Series X, it’d be a big bet from Microsoft and likely see an incredible swell of subscriptions to its all-you-can-eat subscription service.

If the company did plan to charge an extra fee to access Call of Duty, it would be unlikely to go over too well with loyal subscribers who’ve retained access during the leaner release schedules of the Xbox Series S/X era. Perhaps Microsoft could sweeten the pot by offering all of the DLC with that pack, as well as the previous versions of the game it now has ownership of?

Microsoft paid £75 billion for Activision Blizzard following a prolonged purchase process ,which brought objections from rivals and regulators around the world, who worried about the potentially negative effect on competition in the gaming market.

As a result, Microsoft agreed to keep Call of Duty available on pretty much any platform that can run it for the foreseeable future. So yes, you will be able to buy the next CoD for PS5 too!

You might like…

This keyboard deal gets you two months of free Photoshop

This keyboard deal gets you two months of free Photoshop

Chris Smith 16 mins ago
You can now get an LG TV for under £200

You can now get an LG TV for under £200

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
The DJI Mini 3 drone is back to its lowest price yet

The DJI Mini 3 drone is back to its lowest price yet

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
This Pixel 8a deal gets you unlimited data on the cheap

This Pixel 8a deal gets you unlimited data on the cheap

Jessica Gorringe 8 hours ago
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 finally has a much needed price cut

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 finally has a much needed price cut

Thomas Deehan 9 hours ago
This discounted 5-star speaker is a must-buy for your next barbecue

This discounted 5-star speaker is a must-buy for your next barbecue

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words