Call of Duty 2024 will be an Xbox Game Pass release – report

Microsoft will unleash the next version of Call of Duty on Xbox Game Pass according to new reports.

Since the Xbox-maker sealed the deal to purchase the Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard last year, gamers have been eagerly awaiting the moment Microsoft bolsters its Game Pass subscription service with the legendary first person shooter.

Now, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Friday, Microsoft will announce the as yet unnamed 2024 version of the game is coming to Game Pass during an Xbox Showcase on June 9. According to the report, it’ll join Microsoft’s other first-party products as a day one Xbox Game Pass game.

It’s not clear from the report whether Microsoft plans to bestow Xbox Game Pass subscribers with this crown jewel of console gaming as part of their existing monthly dues, or whether there’ll be an additional fee.

However, given the a la carte version of the game costs £70 per unit for the Xbox Series X, it’d be a big bet from Microsoft and likely see an incredible swell of subscriptions to its all-you-can-eat subscription service.

If the company did plan to charge an extra fee to access Call of Duty, it would be unlikely to go over too well with loyal subscribers who’ve retained access during the leaner release schedules of the Xbox Series S/X era. Perhaps Microsoft could sweeten the pot by offering all of the DLC with that pack, as well as the previous versions of the game it now has ownership of?

Microsoft paid £75 billion for Activision Blizzard following a prolonged purchase process ,which brought objections from rivals and regulators around the world, who worried about the potentially negative effect on competition in the gaming market.

As a result, Microsoft agreed to keep Call of Duty available on pretty much any platform that can run it for the foreseeable future. So yes, you will be able to buy the next CoD for PS5 too!