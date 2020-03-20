Buy the iPhone 11 SIM-free for its cheapest price yet before it sells out

The Black, 64GB iPhone 11 can be purchased SIM-free for just £649 when using the discount code PRESSPLAY.

When it comes to this exceptional iPhone 11 deal, you’ll need to act fast as we watched this incredible offer sell out yesterday before we could let you know about the new low price.

Available to purchase via Curry PC World’s eBay store right now, the iPhone 11 has already been reduced down to £709 with the option to take a further £60 off when using the discount code PRESSPLAY at the checkout. This means saving a whopping total of £80 off its RRP of £729, you can buy the iPhone 11 for just £649, coming in black with 64GB of storage.

Apple’s iPhone 11 flagship family is here and we anticipate the iPhone 11 will be the most popular of the three handsets launched together with enough features to see upgrades on even the iPhone XR, as well as big leaps for those still using an iPhone 8.

Following a similar blueprint to the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. Though not quite as crisp and bright as the iPhone 11 Pro, or even the XS, it still offers a “bright and colour-rich display that comes in at the perfect size.” Sitting in the middle of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, for many this boasts a somewhat larger screen without feeling ridiculous.

Coming in an array of colour varieties much like the XR, the iPhone 11 takes a far more muted approach with a pastel yellow, green, and purple, as well as the more standard white, black and PRODUCT(red). It also swaps things around a bit, this time with a gloss back and matte aluminium edge, seeing the Apple logo stamped more centrally and, of course, there’s the dual sensor array on the back, as opposed to the XR’s single sensor camera.

Here you’ll find a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensor, housing Apple’s new Night Mode low light technology, capturing crisp images in poor lighting, as well upgrades to its Portrait mode and HDR imaging.

Perhaps more excitingly, though, is the A13 Bionic chip. With the iPhone XR already running like a dream, the iPhone 11 promises an even more exceptional performance. You’ll be able to bleed a further hour out of its battery, as well as seeing leaps across both CPU and GPU.

An excellent handset that is sure to have Apple fans excited, this price is sure to send you over the edge. Make sure you use the discount code PRESSPLAY to bring the iPhone 11 down to £649 before the code expires March 22 – or, better still, before it sells out again.

