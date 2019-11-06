Buy this Samsung 4K Smart TV for a phenomenal price – under £400

Want to save money on a new 4K TV? Over at eBay there’s a price drop of £43.90 on the Samsung UE55RU7020 when you use the code PRISTINE, bringing it below the £400 mark.

This 55 inch Samsung TV is usually sold at £439, but with this nifty deal from eBay, which reduces the price by 10%, one can be yours for the bargain price of just £395.10.

Because the seller for this deal is Argos, you even have the opportunity to click and collect for free from one of its many stores. This is a great option if you don’t want to wait around for delivery and means if you choose to you can begin your movie night the day you make the purchase.

The Samsung UE55RU7020 boasts a streamlined and slim design, which will make it a welcome addition to any living room. It offers Ultra HD picture quality and promises to bring to life all your favourite films, shows and games in glorious technicolour, with top-notch HDR to make your picture more vivid.

As you might expect from a Samsung device, the UE55RU7020 also features a range of added functions and extras. As well as a Smart Hub, which allows access to Apple TV, BT Sport and Now TV, the UE55RU7020 is also compatible with the Samsung One Remote. This allows all your devices to be controlled through the same stick, so you have fewer objects to lose down the back of the sofa.

Anyone with a Samsung Smart Home will be pleased to know that UE55RU7020 can be used with the SmartThings app. Not only can you receive notifications from other appliances to your TV, letting you know when your laundry is ready, for example, you can also watch shows on the go across any portable Samsung devices.

The Samsung UE55RU7020 was already retailing at a pretty painless price for a 4K TV and with this deal it really becomes a steal. Head on over to eBay for your chance to pick it up now with the code PRISTINE.

