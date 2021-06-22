Buy a PS5 controller with Spider-Man: Miles Morales for just £79.99

Finally managed to buy a PS5? Then you may be interested in this deal, which bundles a DualSense controller with Spider-Man: Miles Morales for a bargaintastic £79.99.

A PS5 controller usually costs as much as £59.99, while Miles Morales can set you back over £50 on PS5. That means you’d normally have to pay more than £100 for the pair. But for Prime Day 2021, Amazon is offering them together in a bundle that will save you over £32.

A DualSense purchase is important if you ever want to play co-op games such as FIFA, Call of Duty and Overcooked. And even if you don’t fancy multiplayer games, having two controllers can still be beneficial for alternating between charges if your couch is just that little bit too far away from the PS5 for the charging cable to reach.

We gave the DualSense controller a 4.5 rating when we reviewed it last year, with our former Games Editor, Jade King, writing in her verdict:

“It’s rare that the most enthralling aspect of a new console is its controller, but that’s exactly the case with PS5 and the DualSense. It’s a stunning peripheral, and one which introduces features we’ve simply never seen executed like this before.”

And then we have Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is one of the absolute best games on the next-gen console. It’s not as long as the original Spider-Man game, but it’s still a fantastic experience that introduces some slick new abilities.

Our former Games Editor, Jade King, reviewed the game and gave it a 4-star rating. For the verdict she wrote:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a brilliant expansion of Insomniac’s beloved superhero adventure from 2018. It shows why Miles Morales is, arguably, the franchise’s greatest strength, while also proving how much of an impact the next generation will have on visuals and performance. If you’re picking up a PS5, this is essential.”

Alternatively, if you’re not fussed by Miles Morales or already have a copy, Amazon is offering the same deal but with Sackboy: A Big Adventure bundled in instead. This is a charming platformer that will particularly appeal to children.

Either way, if you’re on the hunt for a second PS5 controller and a new game, this Prime Day deal is the best value you’re going to find in the immediate future.