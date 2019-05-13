VPN Deal: BullGuard VPN running a huge 33% discount with 3 year subscription

BullGuard VPN’s pricing structure can save buyers up to £64.33 when opting for the three-year subscription, giving you high-end encryption for less.

One year of cover with BullGuard VPN, which uses the same infrastructure as NordVPN, currently costs £64.99. Opting for the two or three year options however, priced at £103.99 and £130.64 respectively, see you saving £25.99 and £64.35.

For your money, you’ll get access to a fast VPN which our recent tests proved to be particularly adept at handling media streams. Other features include a VPN kill switch – which sees your connections dropping if the VPN fails for whatever reason – support for custom DNS settings, and Invisibility on LAN, if you don’t want devices to be seen on local networks.

In our review, we said: “BullGuard VPN’s performance and security features are excellent, as you’d expect from something based on NordVPN; sometimes, it was even faster. Alongside NordVPN, it was the only service able to connect to all our tested streaming media services [BBC iPlayer, All 4, Netflix, Shudder, and Crunchyroll].”

It’s one of the more expensive VPNs we’ve tested in our recent round up of the Best VPNs, so any way you can save money has to be a plus. Currently, you can only route traffic from Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices through BullGuard VPN too – though it’s early days for the service, and we hope that clients for more platforms (Linux, please) and devices (maybe NAS support?) will be added in due course.

If you’re still not sure about making a long term commitment to BullGuard VPN, there’s a 30 day money back guarantee, so you can try before you buy too.

