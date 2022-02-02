Philips Hue is better value when you buy the starter kits that contain (at a minimum) the Bridge and a selection of lights. The difficulty is that the kits that are available for the best price aren’t always the ones that have the right bulbs for you.

That no longer has to matter, as there’s now an option to build your own Philips Hue starter kit and save 25% on the total cart.

With this deal, you have to choose at least one lighting product. That can be any of the Philips Hue bulbs, lamps (or Moodlighting as the company calls them), indoor fittings, or outdoor lights. You only need one, but you can add as many lights as you like with no limit.

Then, you have to add the Bridge to unlock the 25% discount. Optionally, you can add Hue wireless controls, including the wireless dimmer or motion sensor.

So, is this deal a good one? Well, it depends on what you’re buying and when. A standard starter kit with two white and colour ambience bulbs and a bridge currently costs £96.20 on Amazon. Making the same starter kit through the Hue site would cost £119.98.

The standard price for this starter kit is £129.99 when bought on the Hue site. Depending on what offers are on elsewhere, the build your own starter kit deal will be better value sometimes, but it’s worth hunting around to see what deals there are.

As the build your own offer also applies to bulbs, you can save a fair bit for larger installations, although it is worth hunting around for other deals. With the Philips deal, buying an additional two white and colour ambience bulbs would cost an extra £82.49, which is only slightly cheaper than a two-pack is available on Amazon (£82.95).

Where the build your own deal makes more sense is with the bulbs and lights that are generally more expensive. Buy two white and colour ambience GU10 bulbs and a bridge, and it would cost you £119.98. If you try and make the same deal elsewhere, you can buy two bulbs for £89.95 and a bridge for £49.99 from Amazon (a total of £139.94).

That’s because there’s not a like-for-like comparison here. However, Philips sells a GU10 starter kit with three bulbs, a bridge and a wireless dimmer for £169.99; building the same kit with the deal costs slightly more at £174.71.

If you need six GU10 bulbs, the dimmer and the bridge, using the deal will cost you £298.44. Buy the parts individually (the starter kit from Philips, the dual-pack and a single bulb from Amazon), and you’ll pay £312.

So, larger installations with a greater number of lights, particularly those bulbs and fittings that aren’t often bundled together in discount packs, means that the Philips build your own offer can save you cash. Before you buy, check out the price for the same kit from elsewhere to see if you’re really getting a bargain.

To see the deals, check out the Philips build your own starter kit page.