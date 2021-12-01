Build your home cinema with this phenomenal XGIMI projector deal

Setting up a true home cinema experience no longer costs the world thanks to this brilliantly timed offer the XGIMI Halo portable projector.

Thanks to one of the tech deals going right now, you can do all your binge-watching in style, as the XGIMI Halo Portable Projector is now on sale with £30 off the original price, and an added Adjustable Tripod stand thrown in for good measure.

Watch movies in style with this Halo Projector deal You can snag yourself a Halo Portable Movie Projector this Black Friday for a fraction of the price. Get ready to snuggle up and watch films the way it was intended, all for under £630. Amazon

Was £729.99

Now £629 View Deal

The Halo Projector can go up to 1920 x 1280 resolution and produces a brilliantly sharp picture despite its small stature, with vibrant colours that will bring your favourite shows to life.

This projector is rated at up to 800 ANSI Lumens, so you’ll be able to tune into the next big Netflix Original even in fairly bright environments. In our testing, we found that you can get around a 50-inch picture in the daylight but that doubled to 100-inches when it was dark out.

XGIMI claims that this model can project up to a 300-inch screen, so if you were in a dark enough environment there’s nothing stopping you from creating your very own super-screen at home.

The Halo Portable Projector also packs in dual 5W speakers so you won’t necessarily need to set up any external speakers if you’re watching along in your lounge or bedroom.

You won’t need to worry about replacing the lights either, as it comes packed with a non-replaceable LED lamp, which is rated to last up to 30,000 hours. By our calculations, if you watched TV for eight hours a day using Halo, you would get around 10 years out of the projector, which seems like a worthwhile investment.

As an added bonus, this deal comes with XGIMI’s Adjustable Tripod, so you won’t have any trouble setting up your new Halo Projector in the best way possible.

The deal will only stick around for a long as there is stock available, so we don’t recommend waiting about if you want to make the most of it.