Let there be light with a tenner off the Philips Hue three pack of E27 white light bulbs.

Buy: Philips Hue White E27 Twin Pack Bundle Now £29.99 (save £9.99)

When it comes to picking up Philips Hue products, we recommend jumping on discounts wherever you can, because it’s no secret that its range of smart lighting doesn’t come cheap. That’s why we’re all about this £10 reduction on the Philips Hue E27 white light bulb twin pack bundle, throwing in an third extra bulb to really see big upgrades in the lighting in your home.

Best Philips Hue White Bulb Deal Philips Hue White E27, Pack of 3 Enjoy soft white light you can choose to control via the smartphone app or by using your voice when connecting to the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant. A great deal for expanding your smart lighting ecosystem.

Usually retailing at £39.98 when sold separately, pick up the Philips Hue E27 white light bulb twin pack and an extra E27 bulb for just £29.99, taking a total of £9.99 off your purchase and £7 less when you buy each product individually.

Swapping out your old bulbs is easy when it comes to the E27 white bulbs from Philips Hue, which you should find fit perfectly into any of the standard-size lamps you own.

Offering a spectrum of lighting options you’d never have had before with bog-standard bulbs, Philips Hue smart light bulbs allow you to dim and change your lighting to suit you, your home and the atmosphere you’re looking to achieve. In its selection of white light bulbs, enjoy a soft white light suitable for any home. You even have the option of shifting between daylight and low nightlight profiles.

If you’re a novice in the world of Philips Hue smart lighting, you’ll also need to invest in the Hue Bridge, which works as the brains of the operation, transporting any of your requests to your desired bulbs and other Philips Hue products. Allowing control of up to 50 bulbs, the Hue Bridge unlocks even more options than simply controlling your bulbs by Bluetooth in a net of just 10 bulbs.

All this is done via the Philips Hue app. You can also link up your Philips Hue smart lighting to the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, allowing you to turn on and off lights with just your voice. Groovy.

No better time to expand your smart lighting ecosystem, pick up this triple bulb offer from Amazon before it ends at midnight.

