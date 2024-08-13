Build an easy outdoor cinema with this projector deal

This brilliant projector deal will let you set up an outdoor cinema with the minimum of hassle.

Over on Anker’s Refurbished Shop on eBay you can currently buy the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air projector, in Certified Refurbished condition, for just £449.99, which is a great deal. That’s £100 cheaper than the brand new RRP.

It doesn’t stop there. Enter the code HAPPY20 at checkout, and you’ll save a further £75. That’s a final price of £374.99.

While it might technically be a second hand device, Anker is describing these Nebula Mars 3 Air projectors as being in “Pristine, like-new condition”. It also offers a one year guarantee for extra peace of mind.

The Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air itself is a brilliant little portable projector, with 1080p playback. It runs on the Google TV OS, which is nice and intuitive, and grants access to all of the necessary streaming services.

We awarded the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air a 4-star score in our review. “Decent brightness and sharp images make this a great portable projector at a sensible price,” we concluded.

With a 400 ANSI Lumens rating, the projector outputs a nice bright image, which is crucial in a projector that’s designed to be used in slightly less than ideal lighting conditions. You’ll still want to make sure your surroundings are nice and dark, but you’ll get a nice clear picture when you do.

Anker reckons it’ll be able to service attain up to a 150-inch screen, but we reckon around the 80-inch mark is ideal. That’s still a massive picture for an impromptu home cinema set-up. Grab this phenomenal projector deal while you still can.