Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get a Poco smartphone for just £78 with this incredible half-price deal

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

The best cheap phones can sometimes range up to £400, which might not always be what you have in mind when shopping on a strict budget. This Poco deal will get you a brand-new smartphone for as little as £77.90

The Poco C65 was already very affordable at launch at just £169. A little over a year has passed since the C65 first arrived on the scene, giving Xiaomi enough time to apply a hefty discount to the great-value smartphone. 

Get the Poco C65 for just £77.90

Get the Poco C65 for just £77.90

Don’t miss this chance to save 54% on the Poco C65 smartphone. Head to Amazon today to bag the affordable phone for just £77.90 down from £169 and save more than half-price for a limited time only.

  • Amazon
  • Was £169
  • £77.90
View Deal

Head to Amazon today to save 54% and pick up the Poco C65 for just £77.90. That’s more than half off the handset, saving you £91.10 when you shop today. 

The Poco C65 is a 2023 smartphone created by Xiaomi sub-brand Poco. 

Despite its budget price, this Android phone is packed with features. That includes a 6.74-inch HD+ display with eye protection for comfortable viewing, a 50-megapixel triple camera that utilises 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to improve image quality and light sensitivity and a large 5000 mAh battery. 

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor and Mali-G52 GPU and is available with up to 16GB of RAM and up to a whopping 1TB of expandable storage. This particular model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, enabling the price to remain low. 

This particular deal also comes with a 60-day free trial to Audible. 

We haven’t reviewed this specific phone but the Amazon reviews are very positive, with the product averaging 4.3 stars from those who have purchased it. Shoppers have praised the solid build quality, premium feel, nice display and good performance, along with the overall value for money. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re a fan of Google’s Pixel range, don’t miss your chance to pick up the Pixel 8a with a massive 100GB of data for just £39 upfront and £14.99/month. It even comes with a £50 Currys gift card! 

You might like…

Amazon’s selling a 32-inch Fire TV for just £138 in the January sale

Amazon’s selling a 32-inch Fire TV for just £138 in the January sale

Jessica Gorringe 16 mins ago
The best headphones of last year are now cheaper than during Black Friday

The best headphones of last year are now cheaper than during Black Friday

Thomas Deehan 24 hours ago
I can’t believe the value in this OnePlus 13 launch deal

I can’t believe the value in this OnePlus 13 launch deal

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
I never expected the Huawei Watch GT 5 to be this cheap so quickly

I never expected the Huawei Watch GT 5 to be this cheap so quickly

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
The Galaxy S25 hasn’t been revealed but Samsung’s already discounted it

The Galaxy S25 hasn’t been revealed but Samsung’s already discounted it

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
The new Kindle Scribe just got its first price cut and I’m shocked

The new Kindle Scribe just got its first price cut and I’m shocked

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access