Get a Poco smartphone for just £78 with this incredible half-price deal

The best cheap phones can sometimes range up to £400, which might not always be what you have in mind when shopping on a strict budget. This Poco deal will get you a brand-new smartphone for as little as £77.90.

The Poco C65 was already very affordable at launch at just £169. A little over a year has passed since the C65 first arrived on the scene, giving Xiaomi enough time to apply a hefty discount to the great-value smartphone.

Head to Amazon today to save 54% and pick up the Poco C65 for just £77.90. That’s more than half off the handset, saving you £91.10 when you shop today.

The Poco C65 is a 2023 smartphone created by Xiaomi sub-brand Poco.

Despite its budget price, this Android phone is packed with features. That includes a 6.74-inch HD+ display with eye protection for comfortable viewing, a 50-megapixel triple camera that utilises 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to improve image quality and light sensitivity and a large 5000 mAh battery.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor and Mali-G52 GPU and is available with up to 16GB of RAM and up to a whopping 1TB of expandable storage. This particular model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, enabling the price to remain low.

This particular deal also comes with a 60-day free trial to Audible.

We haven’t reviewed this specific phone but the Amazon reviews are very positive, with the product averaging 4.3 stars from those who have purchased it. Shoppers have praised the solid build quality, premium feel, nice display and good performance, along with the overall value for money.

