BT Shop just dropped a phenomenal PS5 deal

Anyone in the market for a top-value PS5 console bundle needs to sit up and pay attention, because we’ve just found a doozy of a deal.

BT is offering a PS5 bundle deal that gives you the console (obviously) with God of War Ragnarök and a Pulse 3D Headset for just £559. That’s a saving of about £71 on the £629.98 it would normally cost.

Let’s break down what you’re getting as part of this PS5 deal. The PS5 console itself you know about. It’s one of the best consoles on the market, with a sleek design, powerful innards, and quite possibly the best first party controller ever made, at least in terms of sophistication and feedback.

Sony’s latest console also has a library of first party games that are the envy of the industry. Take, for example, God of War Ragnarök, which comes as part of this bundle. It’s a genuinely epic third person action-adventure with lavish visuals, impossibly slick set pieces, and a superb story grounded in Norse mythology.

We awarded it the full 5-star treatment in our review, which tells you a lot about the game’s quality. “God of War Ragnarök is a spectacular sequel, retaining the same ultra-satisfying combat as its predecessor, but with a more grandiose story to boot,” we summarised.

The final component of this bundle is the Pulse 3D Headset. This is Sony’s official set of headphones, specifically made for the PS5. Not only does it share snazzy design, but it has also been tuned for the console’s brilliant spatial 3D audio capabilities. When a game has been properly keyed in (such as the aforementioned God of War Ragnarök), sound appears to come from every direction, and with a great deal of nuance.

All three components of this deal are extremely high quality. If you’re looking to dive into PS5 ownership, this PS5 deal is a great place to start.

