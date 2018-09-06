Best Broadband and Fibre Broadband Deals for September 2018

Best Broadband Deals: Looking for the best-value broadband deal right now? We’ve scoured the UK’s biggest broadband providers to bring you the cheapest options.

This country’s broadband providers don’t make things easy to pick out the best deals. They each use a different format for presenting their packages, making a direct comparison almost impossible without a fair amount of research.

Unfortunately, when it comes to broadband, there’s no easy way to pick a best deal for everyone. Not just because we all have different requirements when it comes to speed, but also because not every internet service provider (ISP) is available to every address.

But to make your life easier, we’ve laid out each of the provider’s best broadband packages all in one place.

We’ve searched through each of the UK’s major broadband suppliers and dug out the best-value tariffs for you. We’ll also break down what each supplier has to offer in terms of speed, set-up fees and extra charges, not forgetting those tantalising sign-up offers.

Finally, we’ve laid out a handy jargon buster to help cut through the nonsense. Broadband providers do like a good buzz phrase, but what does it all mean? Read on to find out.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you spot a deal you want, be sure to snap it up before it goes.

Best Broadband Deals: Virgin Media broadband deals

Virgin offers separate packages that combine TV, phone and broadband in various combinations. The company offers 12-month contracts and monthly rolling deals, which are more expensive but also more convenient.

They also have some of the fastest speeds, with the average speeds often coming in higher than the advertised rate. For example, the VIVID 100 package actually has an average download speed of 108 Mbps.

Cheapest Virgin Media broadband-only option

VIVID 50

Average 54 Mbps fibre with unlimited data usage | 12-month contract

£35 a month | £20 set-up

If you just want the basics, Virgin’s VIVID 50 is for you. No line rental, no extra TV services, just broadband. You get unlimited downloads and uploads. You get the Virgin Media Hub 3 included in the price,.

Cheapest Virgin Media Broadband, TV and Phone option

VIVID 100 Fibre Bundle

Average 108 Mbps fibre with unlimited usage and weekend calls | 12-month contract | 70+ TV channels

£32 a month for 12 months | Then £47 a month | Free set-up

This is the cheapest way to get TV channels with your Virgin Media broadband. TV channels include all the usual terrestrial options, various international news channels, and the likes of 5USA, Drama, Really and At The Races. Includes the TV V6 box that lets you pause, play and rewind live TV. Virgin Media has currently dropped its £20 set-up fee on this package, too.

Cheapest option with Sky Sports HD and BT Sport HD included

Full House Bundle

200Mbps fibre with unlimited usage and weekend calls | 12-month contract | 230+ TV channels

£57 a month for 12 months | Then £74 a month | Free set-up

This is the best bundle if you’re a sports fan but don’t want all the live Premier League games. With this option you get all the BT Sport channels in HD as well as Sky Sports News HD and Sky Sports Mix HD, the latter of which provides a range of different live sports.

You can add all the Sky Sports channels for another £20 a month (add another £7 for HD), although it might be more economical to choose the VIP bundle for £89 a month, although that package rises to £129 a month after 12 months, making the Full House Bundle with extra Sky Sports more economical if you’re in for the long haul.

Best Broadband Deals: Sky Broadband deals

In addition to broadband, Sky offers various free gifts when you sign up as a new customer. Currently, this is a £100 prepaid MasterCard. Sky offers 12- and 18-month contracts depending on your package.

Cheapest Sky Broadband package

Fibre Unlimited

11-17Mbps | Unlimited usage | 12-month contract | Sky Talk

£18 a month for 12 months | Then £30 a month | £9.95 set-up fee | Line rental included

This is the cheapest way to get Sky Broadband. If you’re just after basic broadband for a bit of Netflix and social media, this is your best option on Sky.

Right now, you also get a £100 prepaid Mastercard (recently doubled) to spend on whatever you want if you sign up.

Fastest Sky Broadband package

Sky Fibre Unlimited

57-76Mbps | Unlimited usage | 18-month contract | Sky Talk

£30 a month for 18 months | Then £43.99 a month | £9.95 set-up fee | Line rental included

This is the fastest broadband-only package you can get on Sky, with maximum download speeds of 76Mbps (average of 63Mbps). A great choice if you like to download a lot of games or movies.

Right now, you also get a £100 prepaid Mastercard (recently doubled) to spend on whatever you want if you sign up.

Add Sky TV and Sports

You can bundle either of the above options (and a third, mid-tier 36Mb option) with an Entertainment bundle for an extra £15 a month. This also gets you a Sky Q box and a Sky Q Hub. Extra channels include Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Fox, Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Mix. This option increases your initial set-up fee to £39.95, and also increases the cost after 18 months by between £14 and £19. Add Sky Cinema for £10 a month (18-month contract), Kids for £5 a month and Box Sets for £5 a month (both 31-day rolling contracts).

Sky’s proper sports package add more to your monthly bill; add one set of channels (Premier League, Football, F1, Golf, Cricket and Action + Arena) for £18, two for £22, three for £26 or all of them for £28 a month on an 18-month contract. You’ll need to add HD for £6 a month on a 31-day rolling contract. You add these while you’re setting up your other Sky services.

Best Broadband Deals: Vodafone Broadband deals

Vodafone is unusual in that existing Vodafone mobile customers get a cheaper deal than new customers. For the figures below, knock £2 off the monthly figures if you’re already a Vodafone customer.

The company also offers a speed guarantee; if your broadband doesn’t live up to expectations you’ll get 15% off.

Cheapest Vodafone broadband deal

Superfast 1

25-38Mpbs | Unlimited usage | 18-month contract

£22 a month (save £2 if existing Vodafone customer) | £10 set-up fee | Line rental included

One of the cheapest ways to get mid-tier broadband, this Vodafone deal is certainly worth a look, especially if you’re an existing customer. If you don’t get at least 25Mbps speed then Vodafone will give you money off your bill.

Fastest Vodafone broadband deal

Superfast 2

55-76Mbps | Unlimited usage | 18-month contract

£27 a month (save £2 if existing Vodafone customer) | £10 set-up fee | Line rental included

This package nets you top speeds that should equal the likes of Sky, TalkTalk, Plusnet and EE. If you don’t get at least 55Mbps you’ll get money off.

Best Broadband Deals: BT Broadband deals

BT offers broadband packages that can also be combined with BT Sport and TV deals and is, unsurprisingly, the cheapest way to get BT Sport. BT also periodically offers prepaid MasterCard deals, and this changes on a regular basis so it’s always worth checking. At the time of writing, you can get up to £120 on one of these cards.

Cheapest BT Broadband deal

Unlimited Standard Broadband

Average 10Mbps | Unlimited usage | 18-month contract

£24.99 a month for 18 months | Then £45.49 a month | £20 postage | Line rental included

This package is BT’s most basic package but will suit anybody who just browses the web and watches Netflix in HD. You can add various BT TV packages; the cheapest way to get BT Sport is by adding a £6 Starter package, which’ll cost you £50 upfront with an included Freeview box.

Right now, you get a BT Reward £30 prepaid Mastercard if you sign up.

Best mid-range BT broadband deal

Superfast Fibre

Average 50Mbps | Unlimited usage | 18-month contract

£35.99 a month | Then £52.49 a month | £10 postage | Line rental included

This deal works out very well in the long run, with fast guaranteed speeds and only a modest price increase after 18 months.

Right now, you get BT Sports free for 18 months if you sign up, as well as a £80 prepaid Mastercard.

Best ultrafast BT Broadband deal

Superfast Fibre Plus

Up to 152Mbps | Unlimited usage | 18-month contract

£55 a month | No price change at end of contract | £60 set-up fee | Line rental included

This deal gets you stonkingly high speeds, perfect for watching content in 4K and generally whizzing through online life. Upgrade to double the speed for £5 more a month if you think you’ll need it. If your internet speed drops below 100Mbps, you can also claim £20 in compensation, too.

Best Broadband Deals: Plusnet broadband deals

Plusnet offers a variety of unlimited packages on both 12- and 18-month packages and also offers a one-month rolling contract. Some of its upfront prices on ADSL broadband don’t include line rental, so be sure to click through to see how much it’ll cost. It’ll probably set you back around £19 a month if it isn’t included in your package.

On any of its deals you can also choose to save £2.50 a month by paying for your year of line rental upfront in one go.

Cheapest Plusnet deal

Unlimited

10-17Mbps | Unlimited usage | 12-month contract

£19.99 a month | Then £30 a month | £5 set-up | Line rental included

This basic package is decent value if you don’t watch much HD video and just browse the web and look at pictures. The £50 prepaid MasterCard is a nice sweetener, too. The set-up fee is currently half price.

Fastest Plusnet deal

Unlimited Fibre Extra

69-80Mbps | Unlimited usage | 12-month contract

£28.99 a month | Then £40 a month | £9.95 set-up fee | Line rental included

This is the fastest deal Plusnet offers; currently £28.99 a month for proper fibre broadband is not to be sniffed at. Even the price at the end of your 12-month deal isn’t half bad, so you might not have to think twice about renewing a year from now.

Best Broadband Deals: TalkTalk broadband deals

TalkTalk labels itself as Britain’s best value unlimited broadband and fibre provider and often has flash sales.

Cheapest TalkTalk deal

Fast Broadband

Average 11Mbps | Unlimited usage | 24-month contract

£20 ( £27 ) a month | Free Super Router | £9.95 equipment delivery charge | Line rental included | No set-up fee

This package has reasonable speeds and works out as good value if you only have basic speed requirements. You also get a fixed price guarantee for 24 months, so peace of mind that the price won’t change before then.

Fastest TalkTalk deal

Faster Fibre Broadband

Up to 38Mbps | Unlimited usage | 24-month contract

£24.50 ( £33.50 ) a month | Free Super Router | Line rental included | £30 set-up fee

If you need faster speeds for the likes of 4K video streaming or multiple users throughout the house, this package has a great saving and a fixed price guarantee for 24 months.

How to choose the best broadband deals

Speed

You don’t always need the fastest speeds available. As a rule, the heavier a user your household is, the faster the speeds you’ll want. If you have four heavy users who stream video and music on their phones, watch 4K movies on Netflix and who knows what else, you’ll find your 11Mbps connection quickly gets saturated and nobody will have a good time.

Similarly, if you’re the sole occupant of your home, you probably don’t need an ultra-fast fibre deal unless you’re a very heavy user or you work from home. Or you just like things fast; we won’t judge.

Advertised speeds are also not guaranteed, which is why ISPs now show an ‘average speed’. There are a lot of elements that can affect the actual download and upload speeds you receive at your home. This can be anything from the distance of your home to the exchange, and the type of cabling that is run. During peak hours your download speed might also be impacted by having more people on the internet.

Caps and fair usage

Each broadband provider will have different terms of use. All the deals we’ve included above are ‘unlimited’ but delve into the terms and conditions you may find clauses about ‘traffic shaping’ that slows down your connection at peak times or when it thinks you’re over-using. So, while you might have unlimited monthly data, there are no guarantees about how fast that data is if you overstep the mark.

That said, ISPs now have to be pretty transparent about the minimum and average speeds they offer, and they might even let you know if you’re about to hit a fair usage policy.

Speeds in your area

Every postcode gets slightly different broadband service because it entirely depends on the infrastructure in your local area. Every ISP website will let you know what your maximum speed is in your area and which is the fastest tariff you can choose based on that. We’ve linked various ISPs’ postcode checkers for you below:

Cable, Fibre, ADSL and VDSL

ISPs almost never specify what sort of connection you’re going to be on unless they’re trying to show off, so you’ll mostly see ads for cable and fibre services because these are by far the fastest, offering in excess of 100Mbps. However, there is also a difference at the lower end of the spectrum.

Generally, you don’t need to worry about whether you’re getting an ADSL or VDSL connection unless you’re going to be buying a wireless router and modem yourself to replace the one provided by your ISP. Check with your supplier what sort of connection you’re getting, although if you’re getting anything more than 20Mbps, you’re probably on VDSL.

Because Virgin Media’s network is separate, you may have to wait days or weeks for installation because engineers will need to come to your property to install the cables by running them through your garden and your walls.

