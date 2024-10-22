Breville’s affordable espresso maker just got even cheaper

You can now get Breville’s compact and affordable espresso maker for an even cheaper price, courtesy of Amazon.

The online retailer is currently selling the Breville Barista Mini Espresso machine, model number VCF125, for £134.99. That’s a huge 36 percent saving on its £209.99 RRP.

Not bad at all for a classy little 15 bar espresso maker with a 2L water tank, built-in milk frother, and café-size 58mm group handle.

With dimensions of 35 x 29.56 x 38.6cm, and a weight of 7.45kg, the Breville Barista Mini Espresso should fit into even a fairly compact counter top set-up.

It’s easy to use, too, with pre-set single and double-shot measures, fast heat up time, and nice even extraction. You’ll be getting a perfect brew every time.

Besides the espresso maker itself and the aforementioned 58mm group handle, you’ll also get a combined coffee scoop and tamper and a 350ml stainless steel milk jug.

We haven’t reviewed this particular espresso maker model, so it doesn’t find a place on our Best Coffee Machine 2024 round-up. However, we have reviewed one of the larger models, the Breville Barista Max+, which does make its way onto the aforementioned list as ‘The best manual espresso machine for convenience’.

Our reviewer gave the Breville Barista Max+ a score of 4.5 out of 5, and praised it for its great-tasting espresso. This is evidently a high quality brand when it comes to espresso machines, so you can buy the smaller Breville Barista Mini Espresso machine with confidence – especially when it’s being discounted by this amount.

Incidentally, it’s worth mentioning that we also included a coffee machine from Sage on our best of list, as Sage is a subsidiary of the Breville group. In other words, these people know their coffee machines.