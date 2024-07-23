Breathe easier with this limited time air purifier discount

Amazon is offering a tempting air purifier discount, but it’ll only be available for a limited time.

Relax. Take a deep breath. If you’re now coughing and spluttering on pet hair, allergens, or just plain old dust, you probably need to take advantage of this air filter deal over on Amazon.

It gets you the Levoit LV-H133 air purifier for just £149.99, which is a saving of £50 on the £199.99 RRP. Put another way, that’s a 25% discount.

Save £50 on the Levoit LV-H133 air purifier The Levoit LV-H133 air purifier is selling at a 25% discount right now, which is a total breath of fresh air. Amazon

Save 25%

Now £149.99 View Deal

This will get you a compact air purifier with a 360-degree design. Together with a built-in HEPA filter it’ll strain out all manner of allergens, pollen, pet dander, dust, and generally any airborne particle that’s 0.3 microns and larger. It can purify 166㎡ each hour, so should be good for medium and large rooms.

With a whisper-quiet 25dB, it’s even suitable for a bedroom at night, especially as you can deactivate the LED display screen.

An Intelligent Air Quality Sensor will detect the air quality in your room and indicate the results with one of four colours, adjusting the air filtration intensity accordingly.

The Levoit LV-H133 air purifier also features a timer function, letting you set the device to be active over a 1-12 hour timer range.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular model before, we have covered a whole bunch of other Levoit air filters (most recently the Levoit Core 600S), and have found them to be consistently good.