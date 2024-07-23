Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Breathe easier with this limited time air purifier discount

Jon Mundy

Amazon is offering a tempting air purifier discount, but it’ll only be available for a limited time.

Relax. Take a deep breath. If you’re now coughing and spluttering on pet hair, allergens, or just plain old dust, you probably need to take advantage of this air filter deal over on Amazon.

It gets you the Levoit LV-H133 air purifier for just £149.99, which is a saving of £50 on the £199.99 RRP. Put another way, that’s a 25% discount.

Save £50 on the Levoit LV-H133 air purifier

The Levoit LV-H133 air purifier is selling at a 25% discount right now, which is a total breath of fresh air.

  • Amazon
  • Save 25%
  • Now £149.99
View Deal

This will get you a compact air purifier with a 360-degree design. Together with a built-in HEPA filter it’ll strain out all manner of allergens, pollen, pet dander, dust, and generally any airborne particle that’s 0.3 microns and larger. It can purify 166㎡ each hour, so should be good for medium and large rooms.

With a whisper-quiet 25dB, it’s even suitable for a bedroom at night, especially as you can deactivate the LED display screen.

An Intelligent Air Quality Sensor will detect the air quality in your room and indicate the results with one of four colours, adjusting the air filtration intensity accordingly.

The Levoit LV-H133 air purifier also features a timer function, letting you set the device to be active over a 1-12 hour timer range.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular model before, we have covered a whole bunch of other Levoit air filters (most recently the Levoit Core 600S), and have found them to be consistently good.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

