Boxing Day deals don’t get much better than this Honor 200 price cut

For anyone looking to upgrade their phone for the New Year, it’s highly unlikely that you’ll find a more bargain buy than this Honor 200 Boxing Day deal.

Honor has a reputation for putting out some of the most impressive mid-range/budget phones on the market, which is exactly why this particular offer on the Honor 200 is worth shouting about.

Originally selling for an affordable £349.99, the Honor 200 has now been made even more of a price-busting device with a discounted rate of only £299.99 at Argos.

Honor 200 Boxing Day offer With powerful cameras, a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display and a whopping 5200mAh battery, the Honor 200 is now the ultimate budget phone thanks to this Boxing Day deal. Argos

Was £349.99

Now just £299.99 View Deal

While we have yet to review the Honor 200, we were mightily impressed by both the Honor 200 Pro and the Honor 200 Lite which sit as more premium and affordable options respectively.

However, Mobile Editor Lewis Painter did have a chance to go hands-on with the phone and in his early impressions wrote the following: “Crucially, it does sport the same 50MP telephoto lens as the Honor 200 Pro, complete with the same AI-powered portrait mode developed in conjunction with high-end photography firm Studio Harcourt. While I didn’t get to test the Harcourt mode during my hands-on, I’ve recently waxed lyrical about how the Honor 200 Pro – with the same sensor – can outshoot the S24 Ultra in Portrait mode, so I’m expecting good things here.”

Speaking from my own experience – I reviewed the Honor 200’s predecessor, the Honor 90, and was quite impressed with the quality of the pictures it was able to capture, so it isn’t hard to imagine an uptick in performance here.

Beyond its camera functionality, the Honor 200 packs a gorgeous 6.7-inch Quad-Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. All of those specs combined should make the Honor 200 great for streaming the latest series on Netflix or Disney Plus, as well as catching a spot of gaming on the morning commute.

What might be an even more tempting feature to some is the massive 5200mAh battery found inside the Honor 200, which should be more than enough to get you through the day. There’s even 100W wired fast charging available with a compatible Honor charger, although this is unfortunately sold separately.

Still, if you do pick up a compatible fast charger then the phone should be able to jump to 49% in only 15 minutes. For when you’re rushing out the door, this could be a huge help.