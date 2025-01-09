Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The best headphones of last year are now cheaper than during Black Friday

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Our favourite headphones of 2024, the Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2e, are now down to all-time low price on Amazon.

Anyone who shopped with us during last year’s Black Friday sale can probably remember the five-star Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2e falling to a tasty £249 price tag, down from their original cost of £379.

That in itself was a great deal but now Amazon’s outdone itself by offering up a voucher on the product page which, once ticked, lets you nab the Px7 S2e for the lower price of just £224.29.

Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2e Price Drop

Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2e Price Drop

The five-star Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones have just plummeted to a price lower than they went for during Black Friday. Just tick the available voucher on the product page to receive the discounted price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £379
  • Now just £224.29
View Deal

That’s a bargain price and well worth making use of if you’re in the market for a solid pair of headphones to give 2025 a good rhythm.

For the longest time, it was Bose and Sony that led the charge where the best headphones were concerned but very gradually, esteemed audio manufacturer Bowers and Wilkins has been building a steady case for itself which has thus far culminated in the fantastic Px7 S2e

While the naming convention might be a bit of a headscratcher, all you need to know is that these headphones perform brilliantly in all of the key areas that they need to do so. In detailing their audio prowess against their predecessor, AV Editor Kob Monney wrote:

“Queuing up Hard Life’s Skeletons and when comparing the same track on the Px7 S2, the soundstage is much wider than it was before, making the previous headphones seem more narrow and compact. Instruments sound bigger, there’s a wider spread in terms of where voices and instruments are placed within the soundstage, which has the added effect of giving them more room to breathe.”

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

Active noise cancelling has been given a boost here too, as the S2e can easily hold back the ambient noise of an airplane as well as a busy London Underground carriage, although if it’s strictly ANC performance that you’re after, then the S2e are bested by the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

Still, these headphones do boast fantastic call quality, always handy if you have a profession that requires frequent phone calls, plus there’s a battery life of up to 30-hours to boot. All of this is wrapped up in a gorgeous design that allows the Px7 S2e to stand out in the best possible way.

For just £224.29, you simply won’t find a better pair of headphones for the same price right now.

You might like…

I can’t believe the value in this OnePlus 13 launch deal

I can’t believe the value in this OnePlus 13 launch deal

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
I never expected the Huawei Watch GT 5 to be this cheap so quickly

I never expected the Huawei Watch GT 5 to be this cheap so quickly

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
The Galaxy S25 hasn’t been revealed but Samsung’s already discounted it

The Galaxy S25 hasn’t been revealed but Samsung’s already discounted it

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
The new Kindle Scribe just got its first price cut and I’m shocked

The new Kindle Scribe just got its first price cut and I’m shocked

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
The best Pixel 8a deal of the year is almost gone for good

The best Pixel 8a deal of the year is almost gone for good

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
This Philips air fryer deal proves you don’t need to buy a Ninja

This Philips air fryer deal proves you don’t need to buy a Ninja

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access