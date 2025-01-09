The best headphones of last year are now cheaper than during Black Friday

Our favourite headphones of 2024, the Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2e, are now down to all-time low price on Amazon.

Anyone who shopped with us during last year’s Black Friday sale can probably remember the five-star Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2e falling to a tasty £249 price tag, down from their original cost of £379.

That in itself was a great deal but now Amazon’s outdone itself by offering up a voucher on the product page which, once ticked, lets you nab the Px7 S2e for the lower price of just £224.29.

Was £379

Now just £224.29 View Deal

That’s a bargain price and well worth making use of if you’re in the market for a solid pair of headphones to give 2025 a good rhythm.

For the longest time, it was Bose and Sony that led the charge where the best headphones were concerned but very gradually, esteemed audio manufacturer Bowers and Wilkins has been building a steady case for itself which has thus far culminated in the fantastic Px7 S2e

While the naming convention might be a bit of a headscratcher, all you need to know is that these headphones perform brilliantly in all of the key areas that they need to do so. In detailing their audio prowess against their predecessor, AV Editor Kob Monney wrote:

“Queuing up Hard Life’s Skeletons and when comparing the same track on the Px7 S2, the soundstage is much wider than it was before, making the previous headphones seem more narrow and compact. Instruments sound bigger, there’s a wider spread in terms of where voices and instruments are placed within the soundstage, which has the added effect of giving them more room to breathe.”

Active noise cancelling has been given a boost here too, as the S2e can easily hold back the ambient noise of an airplane as well as a busy London Underground carriage, although if it’s strictly ANC performance that you’re after, then the S2e are bested by the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

Still, these headphones do boast fantastic call quality, always handy if you have a profession that requires frequent phone calls, plus there’s a battery life of up to 30-hours to boot. All of this is wrapped up in a gorgeous design that allows the Px7 S2e to stand out in the best possible way.

For just £224.29, you simply won’t find a better pair of headphones for the same price right now.