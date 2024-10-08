Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bose's sleek earbuds are finally at the right price

Open-ear headphones are becoming more and more popular, and if you’re after one, this pair of earbuds from Bose is one of the best we’ve tested.

Though the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have received some discounts on Bose’s website, we can’t say we’ve seen many if any elsewhere since it launched earlier in 2024. So if you’ve been waiting for the price to drop and you’re an Amazon customer, you can now get them for £229.

Bose’s Open Earbuds have finally dropped in price as part of the Prime Deal Days event

The Ultra Open Earbuds were rated four-stars when we reviewed them, and we found them to be an impressive take in wearable audio space. They’re very comfortable to wear, sliding onto the ear like a ear-ring, allowing sounds to ear pass through you can be aware of your surroundings. You can adjust the fit how you like by sliding it up and down to find the best comfort zone.

The audio is pretty good by open-earbud standards. Clear and detailed, and much louder than previous earbuds we tested. It still suffers from the same issues as others with a limited sense of bass and the audio being overwhelmed when in loud environments. The call quality is the best we’ve sampled either.

But battery life is solid, so they can last for several hours on the go before a re-charge is needed.

We did feel the Ultra Open Earbuds were expensive for the asking price, but with this Prime Big Deal you get them for a more attractive price.

